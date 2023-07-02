The Fact Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

The Fact Music Awards 2023 will be held in October this year. The organizing committee for the sixth annual award ceremony has released some details about the upcoming event, including the date and the venue. The star-studded ceremony will feature special performances from top artists in the K-pop industry this year.

The award show would honor the excellence in the music industry this year. It would determine the nominees and winners through fan voting, evaluation by a panel of judges, and data analysis of digital and physical album sales.

Here is everything about The Fact Music Awards 2023, including the date, venue, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Live Stream Details

The sixth annual award ceremony will take place at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon on October 10 with a live broadcast. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the event from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms.

Hosts and Lineup

Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun might return as hosts this year. They have been hosting the star-studded ceremony since its debut. If Seohyun returns as a host this year, she may take up the role of an MC for the fifth time. Hyun Moo might be hosting the show for the fourth time.

The presenters and performers lineup for this year is yet to be released. K-pop artists and bands, including Stray Kids, The BOYZ, TXT, Lim Young Min, IVE, Kang Daniel, Astro, Brave Girls, and ITZY, may perform during the sixth annual award ceremony.

Nominees and Winners

The categories for the nominees and winners of this year include Grand Prize (Daesang), Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Best Performer Award, Next Leader Award, Worldwide Icon Award, Popularity Award, Listener's Choice Award, Global Hottest Award, and Fan N Star Award.

The nominees for this year could be revealed in the upcoming days, and the winners will be announced through a live broadcast during the annual award ceremony.