Fact Music Awards 2021: Date Announced; Nominees, Performers' Lineup, Other Details Yet to Be Revealed

The organizing committee of the fourth Fact Music Awards 2021 have announced that the event will be held on 2 October. Since the Covid-19 is still around, it will be organized without a live audience, like last year.

Broadcast

"As it is an award ceremony that artists and fans can enjoy together, we hold an 'ontact' event to think about the most important health in the danger of the Corona 19 Pandemic. "With the 'Online Untact' award ceremony, which uses cutting-edge technology, you will be able to feel the impression vividly beyond the scene. We are planning to capture the passionate performance of artists by combining technology that fits the era of 'untact'," the organisers said in a statement.

The winners will be determined through the album sales, digital sales and based on the analysis of a panel of judges. "Also, we are planning to distinguish the true global K-Pop winner by adding support and participation scores from domestic and foreign fans. The active participation of the fans will make the favourite artists shine even more," the press release claimed.

The organisers of the Fact Music Awards have announced that the event will be broadcast to the Korean and international audiences through cutting-edge technology. The press release adds, "The fact music awards is an 'untact' award, and it is thoroughly prepared by mobilising state-of-the-art broadcasting methods to help artists and fans feel a sense of realism beyond offline space."

However, the nomination list, performers' lineup, hosts and other details are yet to be revealed. The voting for the eligible candidates will begin once the nominees are revealed.

The Fact Music Awards made its debut in 2019. In the previous three editions, the BTS had walked away with the Daesang (top prize).