The Fact Music Awards, an offline version of a popular online annual award ceremony called FANNSTAR, will be back for the second time. This year, the star-studded event will be held on February 29 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and it will be attended by popular K-Pop bands and Korean singers, including BTS, TWICE, Red Velvet and Chung Ha.

The organising committee of the annual award ceremony has already promised a "bigger" and more "colourful" version of the inauguration ceremony this year with "expanded" participation of global fans and powerful performances from the artists. The event that was launched in April 2019 will primarily focus on a reunion between K-Pop stars and their fans this year.

"Based on the operational experience of the first award ceremony, we will make every preparation for the artist to shine best and fans to enjoy the best,' the organising committee said in a statement.

Who will perform at the Fact Music Awards 2020?

The artists who have confirmed to perform at the second annual award ceremony include boy bands Super Junior, Monsta X, NU'EST, Stray Kids, The Boyz, N.Flying, IZ and Tomorrow X Together as well as girl groups TWICE, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, (G) I-DLE and ITZY along with Korean singer Chung Ha and global group BTS.

BTS has already teased an "incredible performance" at the second annual award ceremony. A spokesperson for the K-Pop boy band confirmed the group's attendance at the star-studded event and stated that it will be followed by their new album release, reported Soompi.

The organising committee of the award show are also excited about the internationally popular boy group's presence at the event. "The group, which has been doing its global schedule since the release of the new song, decided to appear for the second consecutive year despite its busy schedule, given that THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS is not just a music award ceremony but a K-pop festival that fans and stars are making and enjoying together," they said in a statement.

When and where to watch Fact Music Awards 2020?

The organising committee for the award show are yet to reveal the live streaming details for the event. Last year, the highlights of the annual award ceremony were available on VLive.

Watch a promo video of the award show below: