FACT CHECK: Was Madonna Hospitalized and Intubated Due to Complications from Covid Vaccine?

Madonna was hospitalized on Saturday and placed in the ICU where she had to be intubated after suffering health problem. The singer has since been released and is recovering at her home surrounded by her children and other family members. Fans have since been concerned about the current health status of the pop icon.

Many are unsure what exactly happened to the pop diva. This has given rise to several unsubstantiated claims about her health condition, with many Twitter users claiming that the hospitalization was connected to Madonna getting a Covid vaccination. However, the claim is false as Madonna was hospitalized because she was suffering from a "serious bacterial infection."

Covid Vaccine Theory

Madonna's hospitalization was sudden and there was no word from her family about her health for the first few hours. Her fans were concerned when several social media users started claiming that Madonna's hospitalization was connected to her Covid vaccine.

One user, @DiedSuddenly_ claimed, "Madonna has been rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive" and connected it to her donation of "$1.1 Million dollars to Covid Vaccine" research. The user also claimed that the vaccine should be 'mandatory like gun control' because it 'saves lives.'"

"Please pray for Madonna while she recovers in the ICU room after being found unresponsive for what some reports are saying appears to be vaccine-related which would be unfortunate if true since Madonna was one of the loudest supporters of the COVID-19 vaccine," another user @dom_lucre wrote.

The claim soon started spreading like wildfire and others started making similar claims.

However, the claims made to link Madonna's illness to the vaccine are completely false and baseless and appear to be an intentional effort.

According to a post on her manager Guy Oseary's verified Instagram account, it was clarified that Madonna was actually suffering from a bacterial infection.

Nothing to Do With Covid Vaccine

According to Page Six, Madonna, originally scheduled to start her 84-date Celebration tour in Vancouver, Canada on July 15, was "discovered on Saturday" when she was rushed to the ICU where she required intubation "overnight".

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

"Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Covid-19, also known as coronavirus, is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is distinct from bacteria. Bacteria are single-celled microorganisms that can lead to infections and can thrive in many types of environments, including the human body.

On the other hand, viruses consist of genetic material (RNA or DNA) enclosed in a protein coat and require a living host such as humans, animals, or plants to survive.

There is no evidence connecting Madonna's current illness to her previous support for Covid-relief efforts, vaccine research, or advocacy for mandatory vaccinations.

Also, bacterial infections are not listed as adverse effects of the Covid vaccine based on investigations conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is true that Madonna has made unsubstantiated claims about Covid vaccines in the past. In a 2020 Instagram video, she alleged the existence of a concealed vaccine. However, the video was flagged by Instagram for spreading misinformation and was subsequently deleted.

Moreover, the claim stands to be false because the account @DiedSuddenly_ earlier tweeted about the death of Loring and also made mention of Madonna's health.

The Twitter account @DiedSuddenly_ derives its name from the debunked "died suddenly" conspiracy theory, which falsely suggests a connection between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths. This theory spreads rumors without substantial evidence, insinuating an increased occurrence of sudden deaths following vaccination.

However, reliable health authorities have not found any such causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths.

As of now Madonna is back home and is recovering and her family ahs also confirmed that she was suffering from a "bacterial infection." Hence the claim is completely false and baseless.