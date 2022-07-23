FACT CHECK: Volodymyr Zelensky Rushed to a Hospital in Serious Condition; Placed In Intensive Care

Recent news reports from Ukraine claimed that President Volodymyr Zelensky was rushed to a hospital and placed in an Intensive Care Unit.

Radio stations in Ukraine aired on Thursday Ukrainian president is incapacitated after being taken to the hospital. But the report's accuracy appeared to be doubtful.

Radio Stations In Ukraine Reported Zelensky Was In Intensive Care

"Ukrainian radio reported that Zelensky is in intensive care," tweeted Athens News. The article opened by that "on the air of Ukrainian radio, a message was heard several times that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in intensive care in a serious condition."

But the headline and tweet by Athens News appeared to be misleading as it represents only one side of the story, not the complete news.

Radio Stations Were Hacked

Zelensky himself had clarified that he was ok and was not taken to hospital. In an Instagram post, he stated that radio stations in Ukraine were hacked and fake news about his health was spread.

State Special Communications Service of Ukraine revealed that "hackers attacked Ukrainian radio stations and spread fake news about the health problems" of the President of Ukraine".

A cyber attack was carried out on the servers and networks of TAVR Media radio stations, according to State Special Communications Service. The radio group manages nine leading radio stations: Hit FM, Radio ROKS, KISS FM, Radio RELAX, Melodiya FM, Nashe Radio, Radio JAZZ, Classic Radio and, more recently, Radio Bayraktar.

Zelensky Was Fine And Was Not Taken To Hospital

According to the communication service, cybercriminals spread information that the "President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is allegedly in intensive care, and his duties are performed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk."

"The TAVR Media company reports that the information broadcast by radio stations is not true. Currently, the relevant services are working on solving the problem," said the communication service in a Telegram post.

News Report's Headline Was Misleading

Therefore, the article published by Athens News has a misleading headline although, in the body of the article, the portal clarified that Zelensky is in good health and was not taken to hospital.

The article stated that the "Presidential Office denied the message of Zelensky being taken to the hospital, assuring that everything was fine with the head of state."

