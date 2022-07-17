Monkeypox Could Infect Children By 2022 End; WHO May Declare Monkeypox Outbreak Global Health Emergency: Report

Monkeypox could infect children by the end of 2022 in some Western countries as rolling out of the jabs slowly in Britain, according to experts. Monkeypox infections are on the rise in multiple countries and it's forcing World Health Organization to declare the disease a global health emergency. The UN health body could consider announcing it if the condition worsens.

Earlier this week a class of schoolchildren was sent home, ending their lessons for the year early, when they came into contact with someone with the condition. The close call has raised concerns monkeypox could spread to youngsters by 2023 to whom it could prove fatal, according to Daily Mirror.

Some schools have informed that reception is being closed two weeks early as a precautionary measure.

"The whole of the Reception team and the School leadership are devastated that the end of this academic year is having to finish this way for the children," Grand Avenue Primary and Nursery School in Surbiton south London told parents in a letter.

Parents Are Advised To Avoid Close Contact With Children

Parents are also warned to stay precautionary and avoid close contact with children. They are also advised to look for symptoms at the end of the month.

So far, 1,856 confirmed Monkeypox cases have been found in the UK with 1,778 in England. Most of them are residents (1,313) of London with 99.4% males.

Gay Men Under 50 Need To Be More Protective

Health experts are expressing the need for more vaccines. Currently, 50,000 doses are on order but much more will be needed in a few months. They are also warning that gay men under 50 are at more risk.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at UKHSA, earlier told Daily Mail that while anyone can catch monkeypox, the majority of monkeypox cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM), with the infection being passed on mainly through close contact between people in interconnected sexual networks.

