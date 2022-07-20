Video Shows Putin Being Humiliated By A NATO Member; Erdogan Makes Russian Prez Wait Ahead Of Tehran Talks (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been humiliated by a NATO member. He was kept waiting by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a first face-to-face meeting since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In the embarrassing moment, Putin stood in a meeting room awkwardly while waiting for Erdogan in front of dozens of reporters.

Putin Made Erdogan And Western Leaders To Wait For Hours

Putin is known to make western leaders wait for him. Sometimes, Russia's strongman made Western leaders wait for hours to begin the scheduled talks.

Back in 2020, Erdogan was made to wait so long by Putin in Moscow for the scheduled talks.

Putin's Awkward Moment

Putin's awkward moment on Wednesday was captured on camera as multiple reporters were present in the meeting room. Putin entered the room and stood towards the side of the Russian flag before a chair.

Erdogan Was Not In The Meeting Room When Putin Entered

At that time, no Turkish leaders or officials were in the room as Erdogan's chair was also vacant.

Due to the absence of any attendee and his Turkish counterpart, Putin decided to stand and wait for Erdogan.

Putin Realized His Awkward Moment in Being Filmed By Media

At the strange moment, Putin initially looked toward the chair of Erdogan for a few seconds. Then he turned towards the reporters and noticed the presence of dozens of journalists, who were capturing Putin's some of the worst embarrassing moments.

Putin Waited For 48 Seconds For Erdogan

Suddenly, Putin seemed to realize that his awkward moment is being filmed on camera.

Putin was kept waiting for 48 seconds by Erdogan in the meeting room in the presence of the media. The Russian leader was sucking his cheeks and shuffling his feet during his embarrassing moment.

"Those 50 seconds that Erdogan made Putin wait, looking frazzled in-front of cameras say plenty of how much has changed after Ukraine," tweeted Joyce Karam, senior correspondent for The National.

Turkey is attempting to press Russia to lift the blockade on Ukraine's ports, which can lead to the export of thousands of tones of grain.

