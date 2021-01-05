Hinting at a possibility of election fraud in Georgia, a Georgia Central Outreach and Advocacy Center official claimed that the center was used as an address by thousands of homeless people while registering as voters. The startling revelation was made by the center's executive director Kimberly Parker during a secret video recording by far-right activist group Project Veritas.

The exposé came hours ahead of Georgia's two crucial runoffs that will determine the control of U.S, Senate and impact the beginning of President-elect Joe Biden's term at the White House. Georgia — long-time Republican state — became a sore point in Trump's re-election bid after he was defeated by Biden by nearly 12,000 votes in the presidential race.

COAC Being Used as Address by Homeless For Years

Admitting to COAC's practice of registering homeless people to vote using the same address, Parker said, "So, the majority of the people we serve don't have an address, so we allow them to use our address if they register to vote and to get Georgia State ID."

"Because you have to have proof of residence, and so although we are not a shelter, we do allow them to use 201 Washington Street [Atlanta, Georgia]," she told Project Veritas.

Justifying their reason behind the practice that was carried out for several years, Parker explained it was a way to help people get ID for which one requires to have an address. She also admitted to almost being caught this time after one of the board members got a whiff of the situation.

"So, I can't even begin to tell you how many people have that address on their ID. We've never run into any problem with that until this election. One of our board members got wind that they thought we're doing things not on the up and up because so many have the address, but we've not heard any repercussion from it since," Parker told the outlet.

Viral Video Sparks Debate on Twitter

The video included a secretly recorded clip of Adam Seeley, a Board Member of Central Night Shelter (also located at 201 Washington Street) and Director of Social Services at Emmaus House admitting that their address was also used to register homeless people to vote. "A couple thousand people had our address [Emmaus House] registered as their mailing address for their voter registration," Seeley said.

The video went viral within hours of being uploaded on Twitter and received a mixed response from the users.

"Should a homeless person be allowed to vote? No - they should not. Voting means you are attached to a specific address, and because you live there you have the right to weigh in on decisions affecting that area. These people are 100% perpetuating voter fraud," tweeted a user.

"These people could live in other states and voting in multiple states. Another reason we need Voter ID nationwide," tweeted another.

"We've done it for years." Just wondering how many of these homeless people they actually helped reinstate their lives or did they continually extort them for their vote and admin $ for their nonprofits?" replied another user.