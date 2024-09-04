Fact Check! Viral Video Claiming Kamala Harris Involved in 2011 Hit-and-Run Involving a Woman Named Alicia Brown, Lacks Credibility

A viral video circulating on social media claims Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in a hit-and-run accident in 2011. In the video, a woman identifying herself as Alicia Brown says Harris hit her with a car when she was 13 years old and fled the scene. The video features graphics from a news channel called KBSF-TV. However, social media users quickly pointed out that no such channel exists in San Francisco, and the domain for the website was only registered on August 20. The website has been active for just over two weeks, raising questions about the credibility of the story.

According to a note added by viewers, the post featuring the video "appears to be a complete fabrication." The original article, which has since been removed, was published on September 2. In the video, Brown claims that Harris' team intimidated her mother, preventing her from coming forward earlier. She says she is now speaking out because her mother passed away in 2024.

Social media users have also highlighted inconsistencies in Brown's story. The X-ray images she shared, purportedly showing her injuries from the incident, were found to be stock images from a 12-year-old medical case published in an open-access journal. Additionally, there is no official documentation of the accident, and Brown has not filed any formal complaint beyond her claims in the video.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has lived in San Francisco for many years, previously served as California's Attorney General and as a U.S. Senator before becoming Vice President in 2021. There has been no official response from Harris or her team regarding the video.

The emergence of this video has sparked a debate on social media about misinformation and the potential impact of unverified claims on public figures. Many users are calling for caution when sharing unverified content, especially when it involves high-profile individuals.

The video and the claims it makes are a stark reminder of the challenges in distinguishing between credible news and misinformation online. While the allegations against Vice President Harris are serious, the lack of evidence and the questionable origins of the video have led many to dismiss the story as a hoax.

This incident underscores the importance of verifying information from credible sources before accepting it as fact. As social media continues to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, the responsibility to ensure the accuracy of the content shared is more critical than ever.