Who Was Joshua Dean? Boeing Whistleblower Who Accused Supplier of Ignoring Safety Flaws Dies Mysteriously Months after Being Fired from Job

A Boeing whistleblower who alerted authorities about defects in 737 Max jets has reportedly died suddenly at the age of 45. Joshua Dean had previously said that he was fired from his position as a quality auditor at Spirit AeroSystems for raising concerns about standards at the supplier's plant in Wichita, Kansas, in October 2022.

Spirit AeroSystems manufactured the door plug on the Boeing jet, which unexpectedly blew out midair during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Dean died in hospital on Tuesday following a sudden illness, his family announced on social media. He was fired from Spirit AeroSystems in April 2023 suddenly without any reasons being shown to him.

Sudden Firing and Sudden Death

Earlier this year, Dean spoke with NPR regarding his termination. He expressed his belief that his firing was intended to send a message to others, saying, "I think they were sending out a message to anybody else. If you are too loud, we will silence you."

Boeing's share prices have dropped by nearly 10 percent to $173.86 over the past six months amid increasing safety concerns.

Dean's death was confirmed by his aunt, Carol Parsons, in a series of Facebook posts, as did other family members in messages reviewed by MailOnline. She also confirmed his death in a statement to The Seattle Times.

According to Parsons, Dean sought medical attention at a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, where he lived, after experiencing breathing difficulties. While hospitalized, he contracted MRSA, developed pneumonia, and required intubation.

"I am grateful for the prayers of my family and friends for this young man," she wrote on Facebook.

"He passed away yesterday morning, and his absence will be deeply felt. We will always love you Josh."

Spirit AeroSystems released a statement extending condolences to Dean's family.

"Our thoughts are with Josh Dean's family," spokesperson Joe Buccino said. "This sudden loss is stunning news here and for his loved ones."

Boeing has again and again denied Dean's and other whistleblowers' allegations that the company deliberately disregarded safety warnings.

According to Dean's mother, as of Monday, he was conscious and communicating with doctors, as mentioned in a Facebook post. "At the time, a doctor told him that he had a '50/50 chance of living," she wrote.

"Josh is very depressed, frightened, and doing a lot of sleeping and not responding as much as he was a few days ago and has not been on any sedation or pain meds."

In his final days, Dean relied on an ECMO machine for breathing support.

Mysterious Death

Dean's mother further shared that her son underwent a procedure to assess the lung damage caused by pneumonia, which he successfully recovered from. However, doctors found that Dean had contracted MRSA and tested positive for influenza B. A further scan revealed that he had suffered a stroke.

In March, another Boeing whistleblower, John Barnett, took his own life amid ongoing legal action against Boeing.

His death was attributed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although some of his friends disputed this, citing previous statements he made indicating that he did not believe he would take his own life.

Both Dean and Barnett were represented by the same attorney, Brian Knowles. However, Knowles declined to speculate on the sudden deaths of his clients in brief comments provided to The Seattle Times.

"Whistleblowers are needed. They bring to light wrongdoing and corruption in the interests of society. It takes a lot of courage to stand up," Knowles told the outlet.

Dean's complaints are included in a shareholder lawsuit filed against Spirit in December, which alleges that the company neglected to disclose defects.

Spirit told to the Journal that it vehemently denies the allegations in the lawsuit and remains committed to the quality of every aircraft it produces.

Last month, Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour raised concerns that excessive force was being applied to fit panels together on the 787 assembly line, increasing the risk of fatigue or microscopic cracking in the material.

Salehpour joins a series of Boeing whistleblowers who have stepped forward, frequently claiming retaliation for highlighting safety issues. Boeing has claimed that it encourages employees to report problems and speak up about safety concerns.