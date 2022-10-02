Fact Check: Special Forces Unleash "A Hailstorm of Gunfire" Against FEMA Agents During Hurricane Ian

An article uploaded on the internet claimed that special forces unleashed a hailstorm of gunfire against the agents of the Federal Emergeny Management Agency. The agents were involved in attacking and robbing Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, according to an article published by Real Raw News.

The article titled "Special Forces Fight FEMA Brigands in Storm-Battered Southwest Florida" was uploaded on the website of Real Raw News on September 22.

Forces Unleashed "A Hailstorm of Gunfire" Against FEMA Agents, Claimed Article

"As Hurricane Ian smashed into Southwest Florida and inundated entire communities, the criminal Biden regime's Federal Emergency Management Agency began a campaign of terror against displaced persons whose lives and homes the storm had shattered," claimed the intro of the article.

The story was shared on social media with the title "Special Forces Fight FEMA Brigands in Storm-Battered Southwest Florida | Real Raw News."

"The U.S. Marine Corps and Special Forces devised a strategy to foil FEMA's plans to take advantage of Hurricane Ian victims. Fifth Special Forces Commander Col. Brent Lindeman allegedly requested permission to send soldiers into the affected areas to protect residents against FEMA agents," the article added.

Article By Real Raw News Was Doubtful

When the report was being fact-checked, it's found that Lindeman's name and title are accurate.

But the claims made in the article are hard to believe. Therefore, an official confirmation was required.

Pentagon Claimed Article By Real Raw News Is False

When a fact-checking website approached the Pentagon for comments. "Thanks for your query; however, this story is false," said the Pentagon in response to an email by Lead Stories on September 30.

Real Raw News has a long history of publishing false claims in mock news stories. For example, the site reported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was hanged (she wasn't); former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta was executed (he wasn't); and many other such stories, according to Lead Stories.

