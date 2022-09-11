Fact Check: Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Dogs Will Be Killed As She Has Passed Away

An article claimed that Queen Elizabeth II had wished that after her death, none of her dogs should be alive. The strange claim was made in an article published by vanityfair.com.

The article included anecdotes from horse trainer Monty Roberts about the queen's corgis and his namesake Monty, who died in 2012, according to a report.

"She didn't want to leave any young dog behind. She wanted to put an end to it," recalled Roberts at that time referring to breeding more dogs. The article by vanityfair.com was published in 2015.

Roberts' claim has been quoted in multiple places. It was also shared by an American journalist in a screenshot from the Wikipedia entry on the royal corgis in a satirical tweet.

"Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left," read the tweet posted on September 8.

While the content in the screenshot state that the "Friend of the queen, Monty Roberts: It was reported in July 2015 that the Queen has stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive her in the event of her death. Monty Roberts had urged Elizabeth to breed more corgis in 2012 but she had told him that she 'didn't want to leave any young dog behind."

Tweet Was Intended To Be Satirical

The tweet was intended to be satirical, but some users could not understand it and they took it seriously. The tweet was also mentioned in an article published by mediaite.com.

Some Users took It Seriously

While a story was also published by reductress.com and its headline reads, "Cute! Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Prepare to Be Buried Alive With Her."

No Elizabeth II Never Wished Her Dogs To Be Euthanized After Her Death

But a fact-checking website claimed that rumors about Elizabeth II's wish that her dogs should be euthanized after her death are not true. Those comments and stories based on this fact are satirical, according to Lead Stories.

Sharing an old picture of queen with her beloved dogs, American photographer Annie Leibovitz wrote that the "Queen grew up with corgis, fearless little dogs bred for herding cattle. Her father brought a corgi home when she was seven, and she was not without oneâ€” for decades afterward."

