Ferris Wheel Operator Caught Shoving Kid, Punching Black Woman in Viral Video

A Ferris wheel operator was caught attacking a black woman and shoving her kids at the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market. The incident which was recorded by onlookers during the carnival has gone viral on the social media.

In another video the same operator was seen engaging in a fight with another person just before attacking the black woman. The carnival is being organized by Hildebrand Amusement Rides.

Operator Fought With Another Customer Too

The incident was caught during a Facebook live by user Holly Brooks. The smaller clips of the incident were later shared on multiple social media platforms. The video begins with the Ferris wheel operator engaging in a verbal fight with a male customer sitting on the ride. The operator is seen starting the wheel as a child tries to get on the ride.

As another man raises objection to the operator's act, which might have caused injuries to the child, the operator punches and pushes him.

He then comes back to operate the ride again. Upon stopping a black woman is seen getting down from the ride with her two children. After she shouts at him, the operator attacks her by slapping and punching. His action also leads to one of the kids being thrown on the platform.

Soon, people waiting for the ride are seen jumping over the fence and beating the operator.

Police Identifies the Victim, Investigation Begins

Local 10 reported that the Opa-Locka police launched an investigation after the video of the altercation went viral. According to the outlet, the off-duty police officers working at the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market had called for a backup for an "escalating disturbance within the venue."

The police told the outlet that they were able to identify the black woman who was attacked by the Ferris wheel operator and after an interview with her there is "probable cause" to arrest the employee.

Opa-Locka Police issued this statement: "The Opa-Locka Police Department does not tolerate any criminal acts of violence and will prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law."

The video also left a lot of social media users shocked. "Video shows Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival ferris wheel operator shoving a kid, fights with his coworker, & then attacks woman before the entire park rushes him! Complete insanity, I have to say this is one of my biggest fears when I get on a carnival ride," wrote a Twitter user.

"He deadass shoved & punched his co-worker RIGHT before the lady gets off the ferris wheel. operating it crazy, being called out for it by a co-worker & then a patron & you reacting by tryna fight them? activate ass whooping," wrote another.