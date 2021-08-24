FACT CHECK: FBI Releases List of 'Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs', Cancer Tops the Chart

A viral claim suggesting that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a list titled 'Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs', ranking the celestial signs on the basis of 'dangerousness', is found to be fake. As per the viral claim, Cancer is the most dangerous zodiac sign.

The claim, despite being a hoax, has gone viral on social media with netizens comparing and rating the signs on their own.

What Started the Hoax Related to 'The List'?

A post made by user Jae Bae on Facebook, reads: "First of all I am shocked that Aquarius is not higher on the list. Second of all, they didn't have to play Sagittarius like that Third, f**k all them people". The post is accompanied by the image of a list.

"According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, individuals convicted for crimes are most likely to have been born under the zodiac sign of Cancer. Here are the rest of the signs ranked in terms of their dangerousness: Cancer, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Aries, Pisces, Leo, Capricorn, Libra, Gemini, Virgo, Taurus, Aquarius," the list reads.

Similar claims were made in other posts on social media. "FBI said Cancers are the most dangerous criminals of all the Zodiac Signs, followed by Taurus," tweeted a user.

"So according to the FBI the top 3 most dangerous zodiac signs are: 1. Cancer 2. Scorpio 3. Sagittarius What have I been telling y'all?! But get this...the least dangerous zodiac sign was Gemini. Eat shit," read another tweet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the viral post, Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, said that FBI never released such a list. Claiming that it was a recycled hoax which first published on OneIndia.com, a multilingual news platform, in 2017.

Adding that OneIndia's report did not cite any link to confirm the study released by the FBI, the fact checking website stated that there is also no publicly available evidence to confirm that a study such as this has ever existed.

Further, a site search conducted by the outlet on FBI.gov using the key words 'Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs" did not lead to any such list or study being published by the federal department.