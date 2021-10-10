Fact Check: Elon Musk Predicts Shiba Inu will Reach $0.1 During a Live Stream with Jack Dorsey

A new 'live' video' on YouTube is doing the rounds showcasing Space X founder Elon Musk having a conversation with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and two others where Musk is heard talking about cryptocurrencies while Dorsey is agreeing to his statements.

The so called 'live' video is titled 'Elon Musk: We expect $0.50 per SHIBA in the end of October! SHIBA Capital NEWS,' and has generated thousands of views with YouTube also playing two non-stop commercials before viewers can watch it.

Fact Check: Elon Musk's Shiba Inu Live Video Is Fake

The internet is dark, strange and full of conspiracy theories and 'fake news' spread like wildfire on social media. The 'live' video is played on loop by miscreants and anyone landing on it at any time of day get to see only the last part of the video where Elon Musk is basically speaking about cryptos. The video then abruptly ends right then and there before another commercial popping up.

Elon Musk has not commented anything about Shiba Inu, let alone saying it would touch $0.1 and the video is fake. Unfortunately, the fake video was not carried out by one single channel, but many other channels broadcasted the video with misleading titles.

Surprisingly, the video isn't live either and is made in such a way that it only appears to be live but isn't and is from an old video where Musk had a conservation with Dorsey and others. The comments section in the video has been turned off.

Unfortunately, many Shiba Inu enthusiasts believed the video to be true and spread the disinformation all over social media claiming SHIB has got the attention of Musk. However, many top crypto personalities called the video out for its 'fakeness' and alerted investors to report the video for spreading misinformation and cashing in on the YouTube ad revenues.

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol, was among the first to point out about the 'live' video scam featuring Elon Musk talk about Shiba Inu and tweeted, ''Elon Musk isn't talking about $SHIB on YT. It's a scam. Make sure to not send anything to anyone!''

That is when investors realized that the video is indeed fake and mass reported it on YouTube to take it down. Sadly, despite several people reporting that the video is unethical, YouTube still displays the video and commercials still play before watching it.

Shiba Inu, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.00002631 and is down -10.51% in the day's trade.