Footage of an Azerbaijan Airlines crash that claimed the lives of 38 people reveals unusual holes in the fuselage, sparking speculation that the aircraft may have been shot down by Russian forces. The flight, which took off from Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, for Grozny in Russia, went down near Aktau in western Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

It was carrying 67 passengers and five crew members. Flight path data from Flight Radar 24 indicates that the plane was flying over Dagestan along the Caspian Sea coast before it vanished from radar, raising suspicions it might have come into contact with Russian air defense systems, which then shot down the plane for unknown reasons.

Strange Coincidence and Claims

The aircraft reappeared about an hour later, off course and flying low over the water near western Kazakhstan, before eventually crashing.Before the crash, the crew reported a strong impact on the hull. They initially suspected a collision with a flock of birds.

However, later reports suggested the incident involved the explosion of an oxygen tank designed to provide air to the cockpit in case of depressurization.

The alleged depressurization of the tank reportedly caused severe damage to the fuselage, breaking it into fragments.

New footage showing large holes in the side of the wreckage has sparked doubts about whether a bird strike or an exploding oxygen tank could have brought the plane down.

Speculation has emerged that Russian air defenses may have played a role, with some questioning, "This doesn't seem like birds."

Wall Street Journal journalist Yaroslav Trofimov reported that Russian media have speculated that Russian air defenses may have confused the passenger jet for a Ukrainian drone.

The Embraer 190, owned by Azerbaijan Airlines, was trying to land at Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, at the time when Ukrainian drones were attacking the region. The aircraft was denied permission to land, with fog officially cited as the reason.

During the same period, Chechnya and neighboring areas were under attack, and a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, North Ossetia, was set ablaze by a drone strike.

Security officials also reported that Chechen air defenses engaged drones, shooting down at least one. This has raised questions about whether the plane may have been hit by anti-drone fire while trying to land in Grozny.

The Real Reason Still Unclear

Authorities in Kazakhstan have launched an investigation into multiple possible causes of the crash, including technical malfunctions, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

A passenger filmed the chaos onboard the plane shortly before it crashed in Kazakhstan, capturing passengers praying and oxygen masks descending as damage to the cabin was visible. The plane broke apart upon landing, killing 38 people.

Other footage revealed chaos inside the plane after the crash, showing rescuers inside the rear section of the aircraft, where several survivors were found. A trapped woman was heard calling for help, and a firefighter asked if she needed help in getting out of the debris.

It is reported that 29 people survived the crash, most of whom were in the rear section, which was less damaged by fire. The front part of the plane was destroyed by flames. As of the latest update, 22 of the 29 survivors are being treated in hospitals, seven of them in serious condition. At least ten people died after being ejected from the cabin.

One terrifying video showed the moment the plane burst into flames and fragmented upon impact, with thick black smoke rising from the wreckage. Bloodied passengers could later be seen emerging from an intact section of the fuselage.

However, the real cause of the crash is still unclear.