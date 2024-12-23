Drones Collide and Crash Into Crowd at Florida Christmas Show, Injuring Boy as Mom Says He Is Fighting for His Life [WATCH]

A Christmas show in Florida took a dangerous turn when drones collided mid-air and plummeted toward the crowd at high speed, resulting in several injuries. Among those injured was a young boy whose mothers say he is now "fighting for his life." the Orlando Fire Department reported one minor injury from the incident, News 6 reported.

However, two mothers claim their son was seriously hurt, after being struck in the face by one of the falling drones, and is now in critical condition in the emergency room. Shocking footage captures the chaotic scene as the mishap unfolded, with the audience gasping in alarm and frightened children crying in the background.

Drone Show Takes Dangerous Turn

The 6:30 p.m. show, organized by Sky Elements Drones in collaboration with the City of Orlando, lit up the night sky above Lake Eola Park. Hundreds of red and green drones created intricate designs in a beautifully synchronized performance.

All of a sudden, groups of drones veered off course, plummeting toward the ground, as captured in startling footage recorded by spectators.

In a TikTok video filmed from across the lake, the crowd can be heard reacting with a collective "whoa," while a young child's voice anxiously asks, "What's happening?" as the wayward drones hurtle downward.

According to News 6, the show continued despite the mishap, though the City of Orlando announced on X that the 8 p.m. performance was canceled.

Andrea Otero, the city's public information manager, told People magazine, "We are in contact with the vendor to determine what occurred with the operation. FAA is handling the investigation."

Mother Urge People to Pray for Lives of Their Kids

Mothers Jessica Lumedge and Adriana Edgerton posted a photo on Facebook showing their son in a hospital bed with a bloodied upper lip. "Pray for my son, we went to the Drone show at Lake Eola and one of the drones hit him in the face," Lumedge wrote.

"I have never been so scared. I can't believe a drone show at Lake Eola Park turned into this. I'm scared terrified for my baby," Edgerton added.

A short time later, Edgerton shared another photo of her child, captioning it, "My baby is going into emergency heart surgery off of just trying to watch a drone show ... I am beyond words beyond terrified!" the distressed mother wrote.

"[The City of Orlando] and Sky Elements Drones really have some explaining to do. They will be held accountable for what was done to my son. I pray he makes it out of this!"