Fact Check: Did Robinhood Tweet About Listing Shiba Inu on October 21 and Quickly Delete the Tweet?

Rumours and unsolicited screenshots are doing the rounds on social media that Robinhood took to Twitter and announced listing Shiba Inu on October 21, 2021. However, as per rumormongers Robinhood quickly deleted the tweet.

Surprisingly, even top crypto enthusiasts and Shiba Inu influencers fell for it and began tweeting that Robinhood deleted their tweet about listing SHIB.

Fact Check: It's Fake

Sorry to burst the bubble, but Robinhood did not make an official tweet about listing Shiba Inu, let alone deleting it seconds later. Despite much hullabaloo on getting SHIB on board since close to four months, Robinhood has not confirmed listing SHIB on its platform.

To make things even more clear, Robinhood Comms on October 18 tweeted, ''We have not made any announcements with regards to SHIB or any other upcoming coins.'' They also retweeted the same message a week later to put down all spculations and rumours to rest.

Also, the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev appeared on the CNBC segment 'Mad Money â€“ The Rise of Retail Investor' and the host Jim Cramer directly asked Vlad if Robinhood would indeed list Shiba Inu.

Vlad took a long pause, smiled and answered which seemed like he was beating around the bush.

''People are chatting about Shiba (Inu). Do you see Shiba being traded (on your platform)?'' asked Jim Cramer, for which Vlad replied, ''We only offer seven coins currently and I think it goes back to safety first. So we're not generally going to be the first to add any new asset. We want to make sure that it goes through a stringent set of criteria.''

However, despite giving a straight-forward answer, Vlad did not confirm that SHIB would be making its way into Robinhood.

The International Business Times advises investors to stay clear of rumours and be well-equipped to know what's happening in the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu at teh time of publishing was trading at $0.00007044 and is down -2.03% in the day's trade. However, a Robinhood listing can make the coin knock out a zero or two within days.