Melania Trump was subjected to a series of memes after social media users got out to share the imaginary tips shared by the first lady on Christmas. Hashtag Melania's Tips For Christmas was among the top trending topics on the microblogging site.

Earlier, the First Lady of the United States unveiled the first look of the Christmas decorations undertaken at the White House this year. Based on the theme 'America the beautiful,' Melania said it was a tribute to the 'land we are proud to call home.'

Melania's Imaginary Tips Include Trump and Other Members of Her Family

Sharing the images and video of the décor on her official Twitter account, Melania had tweeted, "During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share "America the Beautiful" and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas."

However, questions were raised on social media about Melania's enthusiasm for Christmas in the wake of her leaked tapes where she was heard complaining about the festive decorations being undertaken at the White House. Melania complained about her duty to decorate the White House during Christmas.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like [President Trump], I support him, I don't say enough. I don't do enough. Where I am. I put - I'm working like a - my a** off - at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right?" Melania told her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

The recent memes under the #MelaniasChristmasTips poked fun at her husband Donald Trump highlighting his tan, and recent outburst alleging rigged elections. The memes also spoke about Ivanka Trump, and Melania's other step kids.

Here is What Netizens Think Melania's Tips for Christmas Would Be

Hinting at the infamous leaked tapes, a user wrote, "#MelaniasChristmasTips Make sure you're not being recorded before you tell people how you really feel about Christmas."

"Extra-large diapers are always a good gift. #MelaniasChristmasTips," tweeted another user while referencing to the recent rumours related to Trump wearing adult diapers.