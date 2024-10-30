Biden Calls Trump Supporters 'Garbage' in Shocking Rebuke of Madison Square Garden Rally Evoking Hillary Clinton's 'Deplorables' Insult

President Biden branded Donald Trump's supporters as "garbage" on Tuesday while criticizing a comedian's joke made during the former president's rally at Madison Square Garden. Biden made the insult as he condemned a segment by "Kill Tony" podcast host Tony Hinchcliffe, who, during Trump's rally on Sunday, referred to Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage."

The president's bombshell gaffe stirred memories of Hillary Clinton's 2016 remark, where she labeled Trump supporters as "deplorables," a comment that played a role in her unexpected loss. Trump, during his Tuesday night rally in Pennsylvania, criticized Biden's "garbage" comment, saying it was more offensive than Clinton's labeling of his supporters as "deplorable."

Biden Slams Trump in Return

"Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community," Biden said during a campaign call at the White House Tuesday first reported by NBC. "Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American."

Later, Trump slammed Biden's comment. "Wow. That's terrible," Trump said of Biden's comment.

"So, you have to remember Hillary [Clinton] – she said 'deplorable' and then she said 'irredeemable' .... 'garbage' I think is worse," the former President added.

During the Tuesday campaign call, Biden, 81, insisted that Puerto Ricans are "good, decent, honorable people." White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates clarified that "the president referred to the hateful rhetoric at the Madison Square Garden rally as 'garbage.'"

In a transcript of Biden's remarks shared by the White House, his team maintained that there was supposed to be an apostrophe in "supporters."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter's — his — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American," the transcript read.

Biden promptly clarified his intention through social media. "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say," he wrote on X.

Speaking in Favor of Puerto Ricans

Democrats and the Harris-Walz campaign had spent two days attacking Trump over Hinchcliffe's comment, but Biden's insult seems to have provided Republicans with new talking points.

Additionally, Tuesday evening marked Vice President Kamala Harris's "closing arguments" speech at the Ellipse, but Biden's remark quickly diverted media attention from her address, which she intended to use as a last-minute campaign boost.

Trump had distanced himself from Hinchcliffe, who faced widespread bipartisan criticism for his statement about Puerto Rico during the opening of the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance swiftly responded to Biden's remarks.

"This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There's no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it," he wrote on X.

"I don't know him, someone put him up there," Trump, 78, later told reporters regarding the comment about Puerto Rico, adding that his campaign had previously said the joke did not reflect its views or those of the former president.

Hinchcliffe has since stood by his contentious remark, claiming that it was intended as a joke.

"These people have no sense of humor," he posted on X amid the controversy. "I love Puerto Rico and vacation there."