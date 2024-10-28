Trump Returns to NYC to the Cheers of 20,000 Roaring Fans at Madison Square Garden in Landmark Rally Just Days before Election

Former President Donald Trump delivered a fiery rally at Madison Square Garden, electrifying a full house with an energy usually reserved for top athletes and music icons. Police said that tens of thousands more supporters gathered outside on Sunday to watch Trump after the venue reached capacity and they were unable to get in.

Trump stood on the same stage where Joe Frazier once beat Muhammad Ali in the famous "Fight of the Century," addressing around 20,000 enthusiastic supporters — many of whom had waited in New York's chilly streets for as long as two days to claim a spot in line. And none of his supporters were disappointed on Sunday.

Pumped-Up Trump Addresses Full House

Trump's first question to his supporters was straightforward: "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

The crowd's overwhelming response was a loud, "no!"

Even as the rally stretched into its fifth hour, the audience remained ecstatic. Trump seized the opportunity to address the crowd at Madison Square Garden, aiming to dominate national headlines. Smiling, he encouraged voters to make this election "too big to rig" — and even go as far as winning New York.

"It would be such an honor to win New York, hasn't been done in decades," the Queens native told the massive crowd, without mentioning House races in the state.

Backstage, Trump arm-wrestled Hulk Hogan and watched the rally unfold on a screen before stepping into the arena to a live performance of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." As he walked in, he pumped his fists, stopping now and then to point or wave at someone in the crowd.

When he reached the podium, former First Lady Melania Trump greeted him with an embrace and a double cheek kiss. The two exchanged an "I love you" before Trump took the microphone to address the crowd.

"I'm thrilled to be back in the city I love, with thousands of proud, hard-working American patriots, you're with me and we're together, we've always been together," he said.

Trump's Tax Cut Plans

He also announced a new policy: a tax cut for caregivers supporting family members or loved ones. Trump has already pledged a slew of tax cuts if he returns to office, which include no taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits.

The caregiver tax credit, Trump said, is another commitment to hardworking Americans who "deserve recognition" as economic challenges weigh on the working class.

In one of his final appeals to voters, Trump revisited many of his hallmark policies — pledging to carry out large-scale deportations of illegal immigrants, reduce energy costs, curb inflation, strengthen America's global influence, and, above all, continue his mission to "Make America Great Again."

The crowd responded with cheers and applause, rising to their feet as Trump proudly commented on the event's turnout, claiming it could have packed the venue "ten times over." He ended his address with an upbeat dance to "New York, New York."

Trump's rally in the heart of New York City was a return to a place that has distanced itself from him, even removing his name from buildings, taking him to court, and barring him from business activities within the state.

The devoted turnout of supporters in this liberal stronghold challenged the left's ongoing narrative that he is unfit for office or could threaten democracy itself — a stance they maintain despite two attempts on his life.