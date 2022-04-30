FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Meet Up with Ghislaine Maxwell for Kung Fu Practise?

Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell are currently the talk of the town, as Twitter users flooded the microblogging site with pictures of a May 2016 email exchange regarding the duo's link after the historic $44 billion Twitter takeover by Musk.

The email exchange is believed to have taken place between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Tesla CEO from 2016, wherein Epstein is asking Musk if he was "able to meet up" with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell "at Kung Fu practice on Saturday." To this Musk supposedly responded with, "I did, thank you :)." Ghislaine was a former associate of Epstein at that time.

This picture was posted on the Twitter account of @PlainSite, as revealed by Snopes.com on April 19, 2022. Another tweet from this account asserted that this picture of the mail exchange initially "surfaced" while Maxwell's trial was still going on in 2021.

Contrary to popular belief, this picture is fabricated, as there never occurred an email exchange between Epstein and Musk.

Apart from Twitter, the picture of the fake exchange also spread across several threads on Reddit, some of them being r/TrueAnon, r/conspiracy, r/EnoughMuskSpam, and r/Epstein. It is believed that this picture was intentionally fabricated and circulated around the same time when the Tesla CEO was planning to purchase Twitter.

The email address jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org which appears to have been used by Epstein in the May 2016 exchange is also an indication of the picture being forged. The email ID ended with a web domain named jeffreyepstein.org. which according to Namecheap.com, did not exist until June 16, 2016. This is evidence enough that these emails would not have been technically possible, TmZ reports.

Some conspiracy theorists might deem it possible for Jeffrey Epstein to have hidden his true email address from Musk and instead used jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org, a cloaking tactic often noticed in email scams. However, in this fictitious scenario, this would have implied that Epstein would have never received Musk 's response because as per the picture of the emails, he replied to jeffrey@jeffreyepstein.org, which was not created at that time.

The Twitter account of @PlainSite also made false claims that Musk had deleted previous tweets where he mentioned Maxwell 's name. Those tweets were not deleted and are still available as of late April 2022.

However, the need of more substantial evidence and an in-depth examination deep is required in this matter before branding the aforementioned thread as completely false.

According to Newsweek reports, apart from the email exchange pictures, there is a photo of Maxwell and Musk at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2014 also mentioned in @PlainSite's thread. Twitter users are jeering at Musk and suggesting that Twitter's new owner would soon ban the image from the platform.

Laying emphasis on Tesla CEO's vow to make twitter a 'safe haven' for free speech, users are taking a dig at Musk with retweeting the photo captioned as, "You have limited time to post this photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell before it gets banned from Twitter," and "Last time Elon Musk bought something that was roughly 14 years old," and many more.

Musk continues to deny knowing Maxwell several times. He said that this photo is 'a product of coincidence' as both of them were invited to the same Oscars after party. He tweeted in July 2020, "Don't know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place."

Ghislaine Maxwell is a convicted sex offender currently scheduled for sentencing on 28th June as she was found guilty on five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor as well as transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.