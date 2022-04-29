Here's Why Elon Musk Refused to Testify in Johnny Depp Defamation Suit Against 'Ex-Lover' Amber Heard

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has declined to testify in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial despite claims that he dated Heard for years. Musk was subpoenaed to provide details of communication he had with Heard about Johnny Depp but his attorney revealed that the new Twitter boss will not be participating in the testimony.

Depp has accused Heard of cheating on him with the SpaceX boss. He also claimed that Musk had a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne at his Los Angeles home.

Why Does Elon Musk Matter in This Defamation Case?

Musk matters in this case as court documents claim that the billionaire and Heard had a romantic relationship soon after the actress married Depp.

Papers claim that when Depp was filming out of the country, Musk used to be at his house till late at night with his ex-wife.

Twitter's new boss also had access to Depp's Penthouse's garages and he used to enter the home through the penthouse elevator. The permission was given to him after Heard's requests.

Musk Had Romantic Relationship With Heard

Heard and Musk met on the set of the 2013 Robert Rodriguez film, "Machete Kills," in which the former starred and the latter made a cameo. While sparks flew as cameras rolled, Musk insisted the pair were nothing more than friends until Heard's divorce from Depp and Musk's divorce from then-wife Talulah Riley were both finalized in 2016, according to Page Six.

The two began having a romantic relationship in 2017 as Musk started pursuing her romantically. A month after, Heard posted a picture of her sitting with Musk at a restaurant. The picture showed that Musk had a lipstick mark on his face.

Previously, Heard was also captured on CCTV cuddling Musk in an elevator of Depp's penthouse.

Why is Musk Not Participating in Testimony?

Experts believe that Musk's testimony, in this case, could be significant amid claims that Heard has a personality disorder and Heard had been extremely aggressive with her.

But his denial is suggesting that the new boss of Twitter is keeping himself away from the controversial issue at a time when he is a much-talked person worldwide after purchasing the micro-blogging company for $44 billion.

A psychologist hired by Depp's team revealed that Heard suffers from two personality disorders, Borderline Personality Disorder, and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

Musk, who has been close to Heard, could have given insight into the actress' life and direct answers about his affair with Heard.