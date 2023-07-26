FACT CHECK: Did Covid Vaccine Cause LeBron James' Son Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest?

LeBron James' son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC), where he is an incoming freshman. Bronny was rushed to the hospital and put in the ICU. However, he is stable now but much like his legendary father, his fans too have been concerned about his health.

Since then, they have been trying to get an update on Bronny's health. However, soon after news of his cardiac arrest broke, social media quickly started getting flooded with claims suggesting that the cardiac arrest was a result of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, there is no concrete proof to support that claim.

Social Media at it Again

The claim that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine spread like wildfire on We found the claim on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Reddit.

Soon Elon Musk also made a similar claim on Twitter. Musk, the owner of the Twitter, said, "We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common."

However, As of now, there is no evidence linking the Covid-19 vaccine to Bronny's cardiac arrest. According to fact-checking website Snopes.com, USC was contacted for more information, but they were unable to provide a comment due to student privacy concerns, as they had informed other reputable publications like CBS.

Moreover, no credible publication has reported any connection between Bronny James receiving the Covid-19 vaccine and his cardiac arrest.

Baseless Claim

A statement from a James family spokesperson regarding the incident also did not mention vaccines, including the Covid-19 vaccine. Although the family said that they were concerned about Bronny's health, they didn't mention anything related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," a statement from LeBron James read.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the statement further read.

As of now, there is no evidence to support the claim that Bronny James has myocarditis or any other confirmed cause for his cardiac arrest. The cause of his cardiac arrest has not been disclosed at this time.

According to Insider, the most frequent cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes in the U.S. is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a condition that hinders the heart's ability to efficiently take in or pump out enough blood.

Hence the claim is baseless and false.