Bronny James: LeBron James' Son Suffers Cardiac Arrest at USC Basketball Practice; Rushed to ICU as Family Requests Privacy

LeBron James's son, Bronny James, has suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout, according to reports. He was immediately transported to the hospital after the incident occurred during a USC workout, TMZ reported. Fortunately, the 18-year-old is now in stable condition and has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Bronny, who recently made a commitment to the USC Trojans basketball team, was transported by ambulance from USC's Galen Center, where the team plays and practices, following a reported 911 call made at 9:26 am on Monday. The incident is believed to have been classified as a Code 3, indicating the severity of the call, as it requires the use of ambulance lights and sirens.

Sudden Attack

LeBron James confirmed the concerning incident involving his son as he gets ready for his debut season with the USC Trojans. He issued a statement to TMZ regarding the situation. "(Monday) while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," the James family said.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny recently took another step towards emulating his father's legacy by deciding to wear the iconic No. 6 jersey at USC for his freshman year.

USC revealed the exciting news on their Twitter page, writing alongside a graphic: "FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6 for the Trojans."

LeBron James, synonymous with the No. 6 jersey, had a remarkable career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, though he has also worn No. 23 in the past.

This year, the 38-year-old basketball legend achieved a historic milestone by becoming the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 career points.

Following In His Father's Footsteps

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their season come to an end in the Western Conference playoffs after being swept 4-0 by the Denver Nuggets, who went on to become the eventual NBA Finals champions, led by Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James is reportedly determined to continue playing in the NBA until his son, Bronny, is eligible to join the league and play alongside him.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James told ESPN in January.

"Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him," he said. ". . . But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure."

LeBron James is currently under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers for two more years.

Meanwhile, his son, Bronny, could potentially enter the NBA in the 2024 Draft after completing a season at USC.

Bronny James faced targeted harassment from bigots on social media following the release of photos from his senior prom. The pictures showed the future USC basketball player attending the prom with his white date, 19-year-old Peyton Gelfuso.

The incident came just days before Bronny prepares to embark on his collegiate basketball career for the upcoming season.

The eldest son of the NBA icon, LeBron James, looked sharp and dapper in an all-black suit, which was custom-made by Chrome Hearts. He completed his outfit with stylish Dior shoes for the special occasion. The pictures were shared by his mother, Savannah James, on Instagram.

This prom celebration took place ahead of his upcoming collegiate basketball journey at USC next season.