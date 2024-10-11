Face Me Introduces Marry My Husband Actor Lee Yi Kyung as Friendly Plastic Surgeon Han Woo Jin

Face Me has introduced actor Lee Yi Kyung, who portrayed antagonist Park Min Hwan in tvN drama Marry My Husband, as friendly plastic surgeon Han Woo Jin. Though Woo Jin has been close to Cha Jung Woo since their high school days, the two doctors are completely different. Woo Jin is a clever and sharp surgeon who is friendly with his patients. He loves advertising his services and getting involved in other people's business.

The mini-series, starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Jeon Bae Soo, will premiere on KBS 2TV on Wednesday (November 6) at 9:50 pm KST. With only a month left for the premiere, the production team has released new details about the K-drama. According to the producers, the viewers can look forward to the bromance between Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Min Ki.

"Through his unique performance, Lee Yi Kyung will make the character of Han Woo Jin stand out even more and lead the drama in an entertaining direction. Lee Yi Kyung and Lee Min Ki are close in real life as well, and they will not only add to the fun of the story with their special bromance but will also leave a lasting impression on viewers that will linger even after the drama ends. Please stay tuned to find out what plot developments their relationship will bring about," the producers teased.

Face Me Spoilers

The mystery thriller will feature a strong portrayal of Lee Min Ki as Cha Jung Woo and the bold transformation of Han Ji Hyun as Lee Min Hyung. As the two polar opposite characters team up to investigate a crime, viewers can look forward to a challenging and exciting chase story. The producers asked K-drama lovers to watch the mini-series to enjoy an intense partnership between a detective and a plastic surgeon.

"Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Hyun each play characters with unique abilities: a plastic surgeon and a detective from the violent crimes unit. Both actors excel at embodying their roles, and their realistic performances will draw viewers in. We invite you to look forward to the intense partnership as they uncover the truth behind the cases they are investigating," the producers shared.