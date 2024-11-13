Face Me Episode 3 Spoilers: Big Revelations About Cha Jeong Woo Await Viewers

Face Me episode 3 will air on KBS2 TV on Wednesday (November 13) at 9:50 pm KST. This chapter will feature big revelations about Cha Jeong Woo. The mini-series would feature the evolving relationship between the cold surgeon Jeong Woo and the cheerful detective Lee Min Hyeong. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Face Me is a KBS medical drama starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Jeon Bae Soo. Min Ki portrays plastic surgeon Cha Jung Woo. Ji Hyun plays Lee Min Hyung, an ace detective of the violent crimes department. Yi Kyung appears as Han Woo Jin, Jung Woo's childhood friend. Bae Soo features Kim Seok Hoon, Jung Woo's mentor. Hwang Ye Jin wrote the script, and Jo Rok Hwan directed the mini-series. It airs as a Thursday drama on KBS.

Here is everything about Face Me episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Face Me Episode 3:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The released stills for Face Me episode 3 take viewers through a flashback scene between Jeong Woo and his ex-girlfriend, Yoon Hye Jin. Jeong Woo appears in a wedding suit. The male lead looks tense in the photo. According to the production team, why Jeong Woo shifted from a general medicine specialist to a plastic surgeon will be revealed.

The producers teased about the evolving relationship between Jeong Woo and Min Hyeong. They will work together for the victims and help them get justice. The viewers can look forward to a unique collaboration between the detective's sharp investigative skills and the plastic surgeon's medical excellence.