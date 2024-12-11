Face Me Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Face Me episode 12 will air on KBS2 TV on Thursday (December 12) at 9:50 pm KST. The finale will focus on Cha Jeong Woo, Han Woo Jin, and Lee Min Hyeong. The viewers are eager to know what lies ahead for the three characters. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like Wavve and Coupang Play.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Face Me is a KBS medical drama starring Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Hyun, Lee Yi Kyung, and Jeon Bae Soo. Min Ki portrays plastic surgeon Cha Jung Woo. Ji Hyun plays Lee Min Hyung, an ace detective of the violent crimes department. Yi Kyung portrays Han Woo Jin, a childhood friend of Jung Woo. Bae Soo features Kim Seok Hoon, Jung Woo's mentor. Hwang Ye Jin wrote the script, and Jo Rok Hwan directed the mini-series. It airs as a Thursday drama on KBS.

Here is everything about Face Me episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Face Me Episode 12:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Face Me episode 12 teases trouble for Woo Jin, Jeong Woo, and Min Hyeong. The finale will reveal the fate of these three characters. Will they get their happy endings? The viewers will have to watch the last chapter to see what lies ahead for Woo Jin, Jeong Woo, and Min Hyeong.