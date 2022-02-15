F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 9 Spoilers; Roselyn Makes Life Difficult for Thyme and Gorya

F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers could take the viewers through an emotional roller coaster of events when it returns with episode 9 on Saturday. The mini-series is halfway through, and it might take a more serious tone in the upcoming weeks. The happy romantic days of Thyme and Gorya may come to an end with the entry of Lita, Thyme's fiancee.

Thyme's mother, Roselyn Paramaanantra, announced his birthday with Lita on his birthday in episode 8. Thyme and all his friends, including Ren and Gorya, did not know anything about it. The engagement news came as a surprise to everybody. The viewers get a glimpse of Lita in the eighth chapter. They could get to know more about here in the upcoming episode.

Roselyn is sure to make life difficult for Thyme and Gorya. She will try out every possible way to split the two. She may consider Lita as her first step to success. Since it was a secret move by Roselyn, Thyme or any of his friends did not know how to deal with it. Gorya may also struggle to accept it. F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers episode 9 will feature the aftermath of Thyme's engagement with Lita on Gorya. It will also focus on the various steps that Ren will take to help Gorya deal with the problems. MJ, Kavin, and Kaning might also team-up with Ren to help Gorya and Thyme.

Gorya to Face Another Big Challenge

Amidst all the problems, Gorya might stay strong and try hard to help her family overcome the financial struggles. She could lookout for new jobs with better pay and might end up in trouble. Gorya met a fresher in school, and he was different from others. He seemed to have some grudge against F4. Did he purposely follow Gorya? The viewers might get to know more about this kid this week.

Meanwhile, the promo for this week features a conversation between Gorya and Lita. The girls happen to meet each other in school. When Lita sees Gorya, she becomes curious about her relationship with Thyme. The clips show Lita curiously asking about Thyme and telling Gorya that she is not a fan. Lita tells Gorya that she doesn't like him much. It could be interesting to watch how the relationship between Gorya and Lita develops.

The footage also features a conversation between Ren, MJ, and Kavin. They become suspicious about Roselyn's secret motive behind Thyme's engagement. The childhood friends of Thyme say that there is no way for Roselyn to come up with the engagement plan to split Thyme and Gorya. According to the, she is planning something big with this special announcement.

How to Watch F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 9 Online?

The Thai teen romance drama will return with a new episode on GMM25 Saturday at 8.30 pm ICT. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia, can watch the new chapter with subtitles on the official YouTube channel of GMMTV.

Watch the Promo of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers Episode 9 Below: