Ezra Blount: 9-Yr-Old Boy Who Went to Watch Travis Scott Concert in Coma after Suffering Brian Injury

Eight people died at the ill-fated Astroworld concert where Travis Scott was performing, while a nine-year old boy is fighting for his life after he was badly trampled over during the stampede at the deadly fest. Young Ezra Blount had reportedly gone to the fest with his father when a massive crowd crush erupted.

Ezra suffered severe brain injuries and is in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome trauma to his brain, according to his grandfather. The devastated family is now demanding justice and is holding Scott responsible for the entire chaos.

Fighting for His Life

Ezra was reportedly sitting atop his father's shoulders while at the festival as his dad tried to protect him from the massive crowd surge, which caused many injuries, resulted in hospitalizations and eight fatalities.

Once the crowd erupted Ezra's father passed out from the pressure and the boy fell to the ground and was trampled in the crowd.

"My son had Ezra on his shoulders at the concert and my son couldn't breathe because of all the pressure that was being applied to him and he passed out," Ezra's grandfather told KTRK-TV of the child.

When the boy's father finally regained consciousness, "instead of being seen or getting himself checked out, he went and tried to find Ezra and ended up finding him at the Texas Children's hospital," Blount said.

The hospital initially unable to trace the identity of the child booked him as "John Doe". Ezra since has been in some, according to his family.

In Trauma

The entire family is devastated and now demands justice as they aren't sure if their child will survive. "During the event at the concert, he had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart," Ezra's grandfather said. "He has damage to the liver, his lungs ... and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain," he added.

"He's a small innocent child â€” he didn't deserve that, he didn't deserve that at all," the grandfather, who didn't disclose his name, told the station in an on-camera interview.

The family has now set up a established a GoFundMe to support Ezra's recovery. The grandfather said that the family is now praying for a miracle for Ezra and seeking accountability.

Attorneys Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez have been retained by the parents of Ezra Blount, according to a statement from the attorneys.

Crump is already representing several other people injured in lawsuits against concert's organizers. He is also known for representing George Floyd's family after Floyd's 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police.