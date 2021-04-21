Derek Chauvin: What Did the Tainted Former Cop Write on His Left Hand Ahead of Murder Conviction?

Tainted former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin had something written on his hand which was clearly visible on camera ahead of his Tuesday conviction for killing George Floyd, a new report said. It has now been revealed that Chauvin had written his lawyer's phone number on his left hand in case he was convicted and sent directly to jail, according to a TMZ report.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all counts for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. He was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday afternoon after the verdict. His defense attorney, Eric Nelson, followed Chauvin out of the courtroom without comment.

Scribbling Numbers

Nelson confirmed with TMZ that his client Chauvin wrote down his cell phone number in anticipation of having his bail revoked following the guilty verdicts on all charges. Incidentally, his bail was rejected. In a photograph showing Chauvin being escorted in handcuffs by an officer after the ruling, the writing can be seen on the former cop's left palm.

Though it wasn't immediately clear, what was written, Nelson later said that he had given Chauvin his mobile phone number in case he needed it. Chauvin, being a cop, knew if the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder it was certain that his bail would be revoked and he'd be remanded to custody. And that would at the same time give him limited access to a phone.

However, being a cop he knew that he would be allowed to call his lawyer. So, he scribbled Nelson's number on his left hand in case he needed to call him.

Sharp Presence of Mind

Chauvin has been in court many times, so he clearly knew a conviction would lead to swift incarceration, with no opportunity to speak to his lawyer in court after the verdict. And in fact that's what happened. Immediately after the jury gave the verdict, Chauvin was escorted in handcuffs by an officer to custody. Nelson was seen following him but the two weren't given a chance to speak.

Chauvin faces a maximum of 40 years in prison for the May 2020 death of Floyd. He was convicted of second-degree murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He will face sentencing in eight weeks. Experts said he is likely to be held in protective custody or potentially even serve time out of state.

Nelson while speaking to TMZ didn't say what the nature of such a call might be, but clearly, Chauvin wanted to discuss the next steps with his attorney. There are issues of sentencing and appeal that the defense will certainly address.

However, Chauvin interestingly, wrote Nelson's number on his palm and not on a piece of paper because he knew that it could have been confiscated while he was being taken into custody.