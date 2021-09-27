The 13th event under the Extreme Rules chronology will be held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, 26 September. After the last year's event was organized with the title The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, it has returned to its original name in 2021.

There are six matches scheduled to be held at the Extreme Rules by the time the story went for publishing. Roman Reigns' clash with The Demon Finn Balor' match is the biggest match of the event.

The Big Dog will be defending Universal Championship against The Demon. With WWE already announcing Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, it is clear Reigns will emerge victorious and the possibility of Lesnar's interference in the Extreme Rules clash cannot be ruled out.

Apart from this flick, the fans are looking forward to the clash between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. Their match at the Summer Slam had come under criticism as it was over in less than 30 seconds. The latest clash is the first televised match after Lynch took a break from work owing to pregnancy in May 2020.

Complete Match Card:

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship 2 Damian Priest (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus Triple Threat match for the WWE United States Championship 3 Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship 4 Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. "The Demon" Finn BÃ¡lor Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship 5 The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag Team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship 6 Liv Morgan vs. Carmella Singles match

Extreme Rules Live Streaming

The fans in the US will no longer be able to watch sports entertainment on WWE Network after the company struck a long-term deal with NBC. The 17,000+ hours of content, regular shows, and live events will be available on Peacock.

NBC is offering a subscription for $4.99 per month and $9.99 (premium) per month.

Extreme Rules Timings and how to watch WWE Live in Other Countries

The Extreme Rules will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will commence an hour later. Fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens in Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

In the UK, WWE is aired on BT Sport Box Office and streamed on its app. Check out

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport

Australia: Foxtel