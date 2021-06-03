Is Vince McMahon Planning to Sell Off WWE? CM Punk's Tweet Indicates the Company Might Be for Sale

CM Punk has attacked WWE once again. The former champion has now slammed the company for releasing six stars – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, Buddy Murphy and Ruby Riott. Also, his tweet has paved way for the rumours of Vince McMahon selling off the company.
Punk's Tweet
In the recent years, plenty of talents have been shown the door. There were some unexpected names as well. Hence, the rumours around WWE up for sale started doing rounds in the last one year. Now, CM Punk's latest tweet has given a boost to those speculation.
The 3-time World Heavyweight Champion posted waving emoji with a Dan Akroyd's GIF from the film, Trading Places in which he is selling off his shares. Many are interpreting that the former wrestler is indicating that the company is might be for sale.
Disney in Talks?
Former wrestler Dutch Mantell has also tweeted that Disney is in talks to buy WWE and recalls reporting about it in 2020. He wrote, "I reported last year that @WWE was in the process of being sold to Disney. Most people responded STFU. But lately, it appears that something is happening and it could be true. Do you think Vince might be selling? @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino. [sic]"
Nonetheless, the fans seem to be not happy to see WWE company changing hands. Check out some tweet reactions:
Meanwhile, CM Punk, reacting to the fresh releases, tweeted, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. ♀️. [sic]"