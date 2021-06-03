Is Vince McMahon Planning to Sell Off WWE? CM Punk's Tweet Indicates the Company Might Be for Sale

CM Punk has attacked WWE once again. The former champion has now slammed the company for releasing six stars – Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, Buddy Murphy and Ruby Riott. Also, his tweet has paved way for the rumours of Vince McMahon selling off the company.

Punk's Tweet

In the recent years, plenty of talents have been shown the door. There were some unexpected names as well. Hence, the rumours around WWE up for sale started doing rounds in the last one year. Now, CM Punk's latest tweet has given a boost to those speculation.

The 3-time World Heavyweight Champion posted waving emoji with a Dan Akroyd's GIF from the film, Trading Places in which he is selling off his shares. Many are interpreting that the former wrestler is indicating that the company is might be for sale.

Disney in Talks?

Former wrestler Dutch Mantell has also tweeted that Disney is in talks to buy WWE and recalls reporting about it in 2020. He wrote, "I reported last year that @WWE was in the process of being sold to Disney. Most people responded STFU. But lately, it appears that something is happening and it could be true. Do you think Vince might be selling? @SKWrestling_ @RickUcchino. [sic]"

Nonetheless, the fans seem to be not happy to see WWE company changing hands. Check out some tweet reactions:

Michael Long: Not this much though, usually you have one major set of releases after Mania and it's never top talent like it was today. Michael Long: Aleister was in a advertised feud for their next PPV after they spent the last month or so hyping him up. Lana has been in the title picture for the women tag titles for a while now and has been consistently on TV. Robert Droulias: I think Vince McMahon will sell WWE to Triple H than Disney since Triple H knows the business instead of Triple H inheriting WWE . I can see Vince pulling stunt like that for Triple H to buy WWE Cullen Cords: I hope not. Based on the history and lineage that the McMahon family has had in pro wrestling but ALOT of money can change people's minds. Pro wrestling has been dead for many years anyways. I understand the sport needs to evolve but that doesn't erase the foundation of the sport Michael: Vince won't ever let the family business be owned by anyone outside, as a major investor possibly, also the the realising talent, if he was selling the company he wouldn't care who was on the roster. Rob Butler: I think he's realised he doesn't need money and doesn't need to be running around most days of the year and could spend time with his family and look after all of them. Hope a new owner would be able to make the WWE shows more entertaining IAmElMexicano: these moves seem too familiar, if they do sell, it might be to NBC or another big money company....but since peacock already has streaming rights for the wwe content it makes sense if NBC capitalizes on this and just buys WWE outright.. Script Trooper: At what point are the authorities going to force Disney to break up? Would they not be considered a monopoly?

Meanwhile, CM Punk, reacting to the fresh releases, tweeted, "It's like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it's written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it's.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. ‍♀️. [sic]"