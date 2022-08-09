Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ending, Episode 16 ( Finale) How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is just a week away from its finale, and the viewers are curious about the female lead's fate. Episode 16 is scheduled to air on ENA Thursday, August 18, at 9 pm KST. The non-Korean speaking population can watch the chapter with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series focuses on the life of an autistic lawyer named Woo Young Woo. She works at a well-known law firm in Seoul, South Korea, called Hanbada. Initially, people were skeptical of her abilities. During the first half of the mini-series, the attorney proved herself as a talented lawyer.

Woo Young Woo dreamed of becoming a better lawyer. Her colleague Kwon Min Woo and attorney Ryu Jae Sook inspired her to focus on the weaker sessions. The viewers are curious as to if the female lead will resign from Hanbada Law Firm and focus on a new beginning.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ending

With just three episodes left for the finale of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, director Yoo In Sik dished about the female lead's fate. The character will continue to focus on her career as a lawyer and try to excel in her job, he said. Young Woo will figure out the answers to what makes a successful attorney, the director added.

"If the first half of the drama was focused on whether or not Woo Young Woo could become a true attorney, the second half will be focused on the process of Woo Young Woo becoming an excellent attorney. As a unique figure, Woo Young Woo will find her way to figure out answers as to what makes a good attorney", the director said.

Meanwhile, In Sik also dished senior attorney Jung Myung Seok, lawyer Choi Soo Yeon, Min Woo, and the other colleagues of Young Woo in Hanbada Law Firm. He said the characters would mature through their hardships towards the finale.

"It will also be fun to see how the individuals at Hanbada Law Firm mature through the hardships in each of their lives. In addition, please look forward to the passionate performances of surprise [cameos] such as Goo Kyo Hwan", the director commented.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Episode 13

The K-drama will return with a new episode on Wednesday, August 10, at 9 pm KST. The chapter would reveal more about Young Woo's journey as an excellent lawyer. It will also focus on her romantic relationship with Lee Joon Ho. Watch the episode with subtitles on Netflix.