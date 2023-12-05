Explosion Rocks Arlington Neighborhood as Police Execute Search Warrant, Residents Share Terrifying Accounts

A shocking explosion rocked a residential area in Arlington, Virginia, on the night of December 4, as law enforcement officers attempted to execute a search warrant. A video capturing the horrifying blast has quickly gone viral on social media.

The incident unfolded after the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) posted on social media about a suspect who allegedly discharged a flare gun inside a residence on N. Burlington Street. The initial message urged residents to expect continued police activity and advised avoiding the area.

Following the blast, an update from the police revealed the escalating situation: "UPDATE: As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence, and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion."

Emergency services, including the Arlington County Fire Department, rushed to the scene to extinguish the resulting fire. Fortunately, officers on site reported minor injuries, and no one required hospital transportation.

Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Ashley Savage, as reported by NBC News, stated, "At this point, we're only aware of one individual who was inside the home." The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed.

Neighbours shared their accounts of the incident, with one resident telling ARLnow that they believe the explosion "blew up the entire duplex." They expressed hope that the neighboring family had been evacuated before the explosion occurred. Other residents described the blast shaking their beds and leaving an unpleasant "acrid stench" in its aftermath.

Annelise Quinn, a neighbor interviewed by NBC4 Washington, recounted the harrowing experience, saying, "I was in the back of my house, and I had been hearing prior to this, some sort of firecracker sort of sounds, and then suddenly there's a loud boom, and my entire house is shaking. All the lights went off immediately."

According to the county police, an unspecified number of officers at the scene suffered minor injuries, and thankfully, no one required hospitalization. The status of the suspect, whether injured or apprehended, remained unclear at the time of reporting. Late into Monday night, the Arlington Fire Department continued its efforts to bring the fire under control.

As authorities work to extinguish the fire and investigate the incident, the community remains on edge, grappling with the shock of the unexpected explosion in their otherwise peaceful neighborhood.