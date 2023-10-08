Florida Skydiver Falls to His Death After Landing on Residential Lawn in Titusville

A man was killed in a tragic skydiving accident in Florida on Saturday. The victim was found wearing parachuting gear on the lawn of a home in Titusville, a coastal city just east of Orlando. The incident took place near the Arthur Dunn Airpark, a public airport housing several skydiving centers, with the affected home being merely a block away from the airpark.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Titusville Police detectives suspect that the man was skydiving all alone. However, police have refrained from disclosing additional details at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing, as stated by the department in a news release on Saturday.

Tragic Death

The Titusville Police Department issued a statement confirming that the man, who was skydiving solo, was found dead on the lawn of a home in the coastal town. Titusville is known for its association with space launches. The man's lifeless body was found at 12:30 p.m.

The Titusville Fire Department first shared details about the incident on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier in July a 29-year-old skydiver from Australia, Melissa Porter, tragically lost her life in Texas while testing a new technique in the sport known as 'swooping'.

Melissa, a champion skydiver from Perth, worked as an instructor at Skydive Spaceland Houston. She had a hard landing during an attempt at this high-risk maneuver, ultimately falling into shallow water, as reported by ABC 13 Houston.

According to witnesses, Melissa's parachute deployed during an "advanced landing maneuver". Australian media company, news.com.au, reported that the parachute was deployed too close to the ground. Tragically, despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Melissa was declared dead following the incident.

Risky Business

Investigators did not observe any signs of blunt force trauma on Melissa's body, and it remained uncertain if she had experienced a medical emergency. The precise cause of her death is set to be determined by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

Melissa's mother, Vonnie Porter, received the devastating news about her daughter's passing when she was asked to contact the hospital in the United States.

In 2020, there was a skydiving incident involving two people who had left from the Dunn Airport.

Tragically, they experienced an apparent parachute malfunction, resulting in critical injuries.

Video footage captured the men in a free fall, spiraling as they descended towards the ground. The fall ultimately led to them hitting a tree and landing in the yard of another nearby residence.