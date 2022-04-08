EXO Member Lay Leaves SM Entertainment; Announces Departure with Handwritten Letter.

EXO member Lay has announced that he is parting ways with SN Entertainment through a handwritten letter. He wrote the letter in English and Korean and posted it on Instagram. The K-pop idol said he thanked everybody for their love and support. He also expressed his gratitude to the team members, the record label, and the fans for their encouragement.

The singer said he always loves EXO and he will be there for the band when they need him in his handwritten letter. Although Lay decided to leave SM Entertainment on the day the boy band celebrates its 10th debut anniversary, the group member said he will always be a part of the South Korean-Chinese boy band.

Here is the Complete Statement by EXO Member Lay: