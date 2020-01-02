EXO member Chanyeol has penned an emotional letter for his teammates. The letter was accompanied with a video message and they were shared with the young K-Pop idols on the last day of their ongoing EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration [dot] in Seoul. The video message and the letter took the boy group members through a trip down memory lane.

Before playing the video, Chanyeol informed his teammates that he just wanted to thank them for being with him during hard times. But he was finding it hard to express himself, so he wrote a letter to them. "I'm unable to express myself in words, so, I made a video clip for all of you. Guys, let's watch it together," the young singer said.

The clip opens up with a shot of Chanyeol writing a letter and then, it focuses on its making. In the video, the singer can be seen saying, "I want to surprise my teammates and I'm working on something special for them. I will share it with them on the last day of our concert. To be honest, I want to make them cry."

Here is the letter that Chanyeol penned for his teammates (via Soompi):

To my members who I've been together with for half my life and will be with my whole life, you're my flowers and my wings, and the time I've spent with you since 2008 has been dazzling beyond words. I can still vividly recall the first time I came to the company and introduced myself in front of everyone. I think it's rare to have even a single person to share memories with over such a long time. I can't put into words how reassured and proud I am to have 8 family members to share these unforgettable memories with. I wonder if you guys remember every single moment too, just like I do? Lately I keep being reminded of our old days when we were always together. I like being with people and I get lonely easily. When I do something alone that we did together, I miss my members a lot. What is real happiness for us? I think that our real happiness is that we can laugh and talk, even after a long time has passed. Thank you to my members for working hard without ever stopping until 2019. Let's keep being people who can hug each other when we're having a hard time. Minseok, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Jongdae, Kyungsoo, Jongin, Sehun. I love you so much. December 31, 2019. We are one. EXO let's love.

Meanwhile, the video features some of the best moments the EXO members shared with each other since their debut. It is a compilation of their rehearsals, onstage performances, tours and other special moments they shared with each other for more than a decade.

Watch the video below: