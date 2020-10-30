A post written by the alleged ex-girlfriend of EXO's Chanyeol has led to many developments including netizens calling him out on social media. She had released a set of pictures claiming that Chanyeol had cheated on her when they were dating. But the recent post by Dispatch warned netizens against photoshopping images and publishing with its watermark. Here is the truth.

Reacting to the news, Chanyeol's agency SM Entertainment released a statement. It refused to take any responsibilities and said that it does not have any official stance towards the post in question. Chanyeol has not reacted to the row yet.

Cheating Allegations Against Chanyeol

The girl claiming to be Chanyeol's ex-girlfriend posted photos of the singer with her and said that she didn't believe about rumors of him cheating on her until their third anniversary. "I tried to not believe it until I personally saw and heard it for myself, and I believed you when you said it wasn't true. While I was sleeping peacefully, you were always busy playing around dirtily with a new woman," she said in her post.

"That included a variety of girl group members, Youtubers, broadcast DJs, dancers, stewardesses, and more," her post stated. Speaking about not making their relationship official, the girl said that she hid the photos she took with Chanyeol and told her closest friends that she didn't have a boyfriend because she was afraid that they would leak the photos and reveal the news. She decided to keep it secret because it would have affected his career.

"I was busy protecting you because I trusted you when you said if a problem arose in your music career due to women troubles, you would kill yourself," the post read. In her support, another post started floating online written by a mutual friend of Chanyeol and the girl claiming to be his ex-girlfriend. She stated that Chanyeol did not behave well. He verbally abused others and belittled his fans saying no matter what he does his fans will like him.

She even said that Chanyeol did not have any talent in music. "You talk about music but you only hand-sync (similar to lip-sync). You should admit you have no talent in music. You should also be aware that the people actually talented in music laugh at you when they see you," her post read. This resulted in Chanyeol's fans leaving hate comments on the girl's Instagram account.

Truth Behind Chanyeol and Rose Dating

These posts also led to netiznes searching for news of Chanyeol being close to other girls. A photo of BLACKPINK's Rose and Chanyeol taken in 2018 claimed to be by popular entertainment news website Dispatch started making rounds. People started sharing the photo that had Dispatch watermark with caption stating that Chanyeol had dated Rose.

Dispatch issued a warning on its Instagram profile and said that the image was fake and photoshopped. It also said that the website had never reported that Chanyeol and Rose had dated. "Anyone caught spreading fake images using the 'Dispatch' watermark will be held accountable. They will be charged for spreading fake news," the post read.

The original posts written on Pann and Yeogael have both been deleted. A Chinese fan of Chanyeol tried to provide proof that the photos shared by alleged ex-girlfriend of Chanyeol were fake. He pointed out mistakes like mirroring effect, fake tattoo etc on the photos.