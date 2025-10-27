'EXO is 9' Trends Online; SM Entertainment Receives Backlash After EXO Announces Fan Meeting

EXO is 9 trends online as EXO-Ls criticize SM Entertainment after announcing the upcoming year-end fan meeting of EXO titled EXO'verse through its social media pages. The fan meeting will take place as a two-day event in December. The record label revealed that six members, including Lay, will participate in the program, which will take place in Incheon.

After going through the details about this upcoming event's participants, several EXO-Ls shared their disappointments online. Some fans were curious to know if CBX would join the fan meeting, while a few others criticized the record label for not including Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin in the event.

"We tolerated Lay's absence for specific reasons, we tolerated the members' absence due to military service, But we never tolerate their absence for no reason. EXO is 9. No less, no more," a netizen wrote.

"Our hearts broke all over again. We've waited for years patiently, faithfully counting the days until they all finish their enlistment, dreaming of the moment we'd see you together again on one stage. But now, it feels like that dream is slipping away," another netizen commented.

Here are a few other comments from netizens:

This is not the WE ARE ONE that you use to telling us honestly, it is no longer you broke the promise and broke our hearts with, years of waiting have been in vain. Don't even think about announcing a comeback without CBX!! EXO is nine!!

My Yixing is back. My dream to be seen as exo nine again is however still on wait. i didn't imagine i would now fight sm for my another three boys. I hope you rot in hell like you will see the end of the world. Karma will come back to you infinity times to how many tears you have made exo and exols to shed. I swear every tears shed by us for our 9 boys will haunt you. Like fuck you seriously. And for the sake of the our boys, no blaming the boys please. Focus on throwing your anger at that shit company. It hurts so bad like idk what to say anymore. I can't imagine how my boys would be feeling.

Why cannot 9 members? What's the matter, we've been waiting for this moment where there are 9 members stand together on the stage.

Why do they always make us suffer? Why do we always have to be happy with what they give us even if it's not what we asked for? Give us a complete group. We want to be happy and proud fans of seeing all 9 members together again. It's been 8 fucking years. EXO IS 9.

CBX have a contract they are EXO members too I'm here talk about myself I don't accept that EXO is 9 I really can't imagine how a company like you doesn't respect the contracts like that you have a problem with them as CBX individually the group is out of this.

We have been waiting for 7 years to see exo with 9 members, I think this is awful!! EXO is a 9-member group. Any activity without CBX (Baekhyun, Chen, Xiumin) does not fully represent EXO's true identity. We ask for equal treatment and fair inclusion of all members. EXO is complete with nine.

Sorry Lay i wished it would have been a great moment...but in the end it seems we can never be happy...i won't support anything anymore without CBX included.

who is EXO? REALLY. What kind of fan can't even tell how many members their favorite group has? I don't know anymore. I feel exhausted. I feel angry but I got no energy to fight. I want answers but this company doesn't care. Never does. I just want to know...

Everything to Know About EXO'verse

Meanwhile, Tickets for this star-studded event will be available to purchase through Melon Ticket by the end of this month. It is also worth noting that SM Entertainment has made special arrangements for those who are unable to attend the event in person. For the event, the K-pop boy band is preparing a special surprise for its fans, according to its agency SM Entertainment.

From date and venue to lineup and performances, here is everything to know about EXO'verse, the year-end fan meeting by EXO.

Date, Time, and Venue

The fan meeting will take place at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 13 and 14. It will begin at 5:00 pm KST on Saturday (December 13) and at 4:00 pm KST on Sunday (December 14).

Performers and Performances

SM Entertainment has announced that six members of EXO, namely Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo), Kai, Sehun, and Lay, will participate in the fan meeting. During the event, the K-pop idols will perform their hit songs and release a new track from their upcoming album, scheduled for 2026.

Ticket Sales

Tickets for the fan meeting will be available to purchase through Melon Ticket with a special presale beginning at 8:00 pm KST on Thursday (October 30) for fan club members. General ticket sales will begin at 8:00 pm KST on Friday (October 31).

How to Watch Online?

The fan meeting will be broadcast live online via Beyond LIVE and Weverse. SM Entertainment has announced that the details about the live broadcast will be revealed later via EXO's official social media accounts.

SM Entertainment