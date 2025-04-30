Super Junior Member Sungmin Leaves SM Entertainment After 20 Years; Fans Show Support

Super Junior member Sungmin is ending his contract with SM Entertainment after 20 years. The record label announced the departure of this K-pop idol through an official statement. The news about Sungmin leaving the South Korean entertainment firm captured the attention of his fans worldwide. They shared their support for the singer with the hashtag #AlwaysWithSungmin.

On Wednesday (April 30), SM Entertainment released an official statement announcing the departure of Super Junior member Sungmin after 20 years. According to the record label, the exclusive contract with the K-pop idol ended. The firm added that it would continue to support the singer in his new beginning and music endeavors.

Here is the Complete Statement by SM Entertainment:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with our artist Sungmin has come to an end. We are grateful to Sungmin for being with us for over 20 years, from his trainee days to his activities as an artist. We will continue to support Sungmin's music endeavors and his new beginnings. We ask for your continued warm interest and support for Sungmin in the future. Thank you.

The Super Junior member also released an official statement, informing his fans about his decision to end his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment. The K-pop idol described the record label as a teacher, a friend, and a family. The singer said the time he spent with the firm was a great gift.

Here is the Complete Statement by Sungmin:

Hello, this is Sungmin. In December 2000, I entered the SM audition hall with only courage and dreams. I was a 3rd grader of junior high school back then, and have now completed a long journey with SM. To me, SM was a life teacher, family, and friend. The time we spent together for over 20 years has been a great gift for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has been with me. Now I'm on the starting line once again, with a new dream. With the Total Room Entertainment family who will be with me on a new journey I will walk the given path sincerely, without losing my mind. I will definitely repay your support with a heartfelt song and stage. I'll go deeper and firmly, step by step. Thank you.

Following the announcement, Sungmin's fans started showing their support to the artist on social media with the hashtag #AlwaysWithSungmin. The fans shared their thoughts about the Super Junior member's decision to end his contract with SM Entertainment. Here are a few messages shared by Sungmin's fans on social media:

I miss you performing on stage with your hyungs and dongsaengs. Someday, all will be well. Let's meet each other then. Love you!! #SUNGMIN #AlwaysWithSungmin

The pain is real, but I will be here, waiting for you.

That was one of my first group when I got into Kpop so I feel like I need to support him. He really don't deserve it.

He's so kind and I hope the best for him. #EXOL we need to support the hyung of our group. #AlwaysWithSungmin

You are the best and always give us the best in everything. I hope you get new achievements in your new home and get attention from everyone coz you are matter.

We love you and we will support you wherever you are. You're still part of Super Junior with or without contract! I hope you to have successful career in the future.

Fly high Lee Sungmin! I know you will do well no matter where you are. Hwaiting oppa.

Supporting you in all ways always! good luck oppa!!

I sincerely hope that this new path brings you lots of work, success, support, protection, and security. I'm so happy and proud of you!!! I will be here to eagerly follow you on this new path.

Sungmin, I wish you the best in the new journey, and good luck in this new chapter!

I'm so happy that you can pursue your passions and have a happy family altogether We'll always support you!!

I don't follow Korean music anymore but I looked at the past news and found out you and your wife now have a baby. Please accept my congratulations too! What you did back in 2014 was the right choice. I'm happy it all worked out for you. Now, be free of this shitty company that let awful bullies ruin your career. You want to pursue trot? Do it. You can succeed. I hope every Korean who loves trot will know your name. You are still young and your career can still prosper. Be well. Hope your wife and little son will always be happy.

I'm so happy that you can pursue your passions and have a happy family.

You did well Oppa!! All those years and now, you're doing an amazing job ELF will support you forever, we love you w all our might !!!