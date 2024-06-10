New footage has captured the intense moment when two of four Israeli hostages were rescued from Hamas captivity on Saturday, June 8. The dramatic operation unfolded in an active war zone, with the hostages airlifted to safety by helicopter.

The hostages, Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, were identified as the individuals saved in this high-risk mission.

Headcam footage released by the Israeli military reveals the bravery of the Navy's elite Shayetet 13 commando unit. The unit arrived at the scene in armored vehicles, supported by tanks, and engaged in heavy gunfire with Hamas terrorists. After securing the area, soldiers called for a helicopter from the sea. The video shows soldiers guiding Kozlov and Jan to the helicopter. The hostages are visibly clinging to the commandos for support.

Once the chopper landed, it took off swiftly, exiting the Gaza Strip and delivering the hostages to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv. This marked the end of their eight-month-long ordeal.

The rescue mission was a coordinated effort involving Israeli special forces from the IDF, the Israeli police's elite counter-terrorism unit, and intelligence unit Shin Bet. It targeted two buildings in the central Gazan Nuseirat refugee camp, where the hostages were held.

Tragically, the operation resulted in the death of an IDF commander who played a pivotal role in the rescue. Arnon Zamora, who was critically wounded during the mission, has since been hailed as a hero.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed their sorrow in a statement on X, saying, "Behind every rescue mission, are Israeli men and women who risk their lives. We are devastated to share that Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, commander and tactical operator in the Yamam (National Police Counter-Terrorism Unit), who was critically wounded in the operation to rescue hostages this morning, has succumbed to his wounds."

The video highlights the intense bravery and sacrifice involved in rescuing the hostages from Hamas captivity, underscoring the high stakes and risks taken by Israeli forces.