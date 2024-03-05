Who Is Majid Dastjani Farahani? FBI Pursues Alleged Iranian Spy Linked to Assassination Plot of Top US Officials

The US Investigation agency Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)is actively pursuing Majid Dastjani Farahani, an alleged Iranian spy believed to be involved in a plot to assassinate former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other American officials. The agency issued an alert through its Miami field office regarding Farahani's activities. It has also published his 'Wanted' posters.

Who is Majid Dastjani Farahani?

Majid Dastjani Farahani, a 41-year-old individual believed to be an Iranian officer linked to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. He is fluent in Farasi, French, Spanish, and English, is suspected of having ties to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. He frequently travels between Iran and Venezuela, according to the FBI alert.

Farahani is accused of recruiting individuals for operations within the United States, including targeting current and former government officials. This allegation comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Major General Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

His alleged recruitment activities are believed to be linked to a revenge plot for the killing of Soleimani. This retaliation effort has prompted increased security measures for Pompeo and Brian Hook, former President Donald Trump's special envoy for Iran.

Similar Incidents:

In a separate incident, Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, was indicted in 2022 for his alleged involvement in a revenge plot targeting former national security advisor John Bolton. Poursafi reportedly offered individuals $300,000 to carry out the assassination, purportedly in retaliation for Soleimani's death.

Controversy Surrounding Soleimani's Killing:

The killing of Soleimani, a prominent Iranian battlefield commander responsible for directing militias targeting American troops in Iraq, has sparked controversy. While a heavily redacted 2021 Department of Justice report deemed the Baghdad airstrike that killed him lawful, a United Nations human rights investigator argued that it violated international law and the UN Charter.