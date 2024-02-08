Exchange Season 3 Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Exchange season 3, episode 9, will air on TVING on Friday (February 9) at noon KST. It will continue to follow the eight participants while they try to find new love while staying with their exes in the same house. New tasks will be assigned to the contestants this week. The viewers eagerly wait to meet the new couples. People in Korea can watch the reality dating show on TV or stream it on TVING.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The reality dating show, also known as Transit Love, follows four former couples. The participants try to find a new partner while staying with their exes in the same house. During their stay, they may either rekindle their relationship with their former lovers or fall in love with a new person. Kim In Ha directed the show. Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Yura are hosting it.

Here is everything about EXchange season 3, episode 9, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The reality dating show will return with a new episode on TVING on Friday (February 9) at noon KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Viewers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here is the International Air Timing of EXchange season 3 episode 9:

US - 10:00 pm

Canada - 10:00 pm

Australia - 12:30 pm

New Zealand - 4:00 pm

Japan - 12:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 pm

Brazil - 3:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:00 am

India - 8:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 11:00 am

China - 11:00 am

Europe - 4:00 am

France - 4:00 am

Spain - 4:00 am

UK - 3:50 am

South Africa - 2:00 am

Philippines - 11:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week shows Choi Chang Jin and Song Da Hye enjoying a transformative date. By spending quality time together, they get closer to one another. The undeniable chemistry between Choi Chang Jin and Song Da Hye gives birth to jealousy for Seo Dong Jin. Lee Ju Won also feels uncomfortable watching the bond between his former lover and another participant.

The episode will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events while the participants focus on their relationship issues. The participants are Lee Ju Won, Seo Dong Jin, Cho Hwi Hyun, Kim Kwang Tae, Lee Hye Won, Lee Seo Kyung, and Song Da Hye.