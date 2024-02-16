EXchange Season 3 Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

EXchange season 3, episode 10, will air on TVING on Friday (February 16) at noon KST. It will reveal why Lee Yu Jung called it quits with Choi Chang Jin. Contestants will receive new tasks this week. The viewers eagerly wait to meet the new couples. People in Korea can watch the reality dating show on TV or stream it on TVING.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The reality dating show, also known as Transit Love, follows four former couples. The participants try to find a new partner while staying with their exes in the same house. During their stay, they may either rekindle their relationship with their former lovers or fall in love with a new person. Kim In Ha directed the show. Simon D, Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, and Yura hosted the program.

Here is everything about EXchange season 3, episode 10, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The reality dating show will return with a new episode on TVING on Friday (February 16) at noon KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Viewers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here is the International Air Timing of EXchange season 3 episode 10:

US - 10:00 pm

Canada - 10:00 pm

Australia - 12:30 pm

New Zealand - 4:00 pm

Japan - 12:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 pm

Brazil - 3:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 6:00 am

India - 8:30 am

Indonesia - 12:00 pm

Singapore - 11:00 am

China - 11:00 am

Europe - 4:00 am

France - 4:00 am

Spain - 4:00 am

UK - 3:50 am

South Africa - 2:00 am

Philippines - 11:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week teased the reason for the breakup between Lee Yu Jung and Choi Chang Jin. The former couple grew apart in six months while Chang Jin was preparing for a career change. The viewers can watch their conversation in the upcoming chapter.

The episode will take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events while the participants focus on their relationship issues. The show will feature Lee Ju Won, Seo Dong Jin, Cho Hwi Hyun, Kim Kwang Tae, Lee Hye Won, Lee Seo Kyung, and Song Da Hye as participants.