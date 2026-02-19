Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested on His 66th Birthday after Police Raid His Sandringham Home Amid Probe into Epstein Files

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on his 66th birthday and remains in police custody, authorities confirmed. Thames Valley Police said the royal—who is eighth in line to the British throne—was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers were seen outside his new residence.

One officer was seen carrying a police-issued laptop as authorities arrived at the scene around 8 am local time, 3 am (ET). Detectives have been investigating his actions during his time as a UK trade envoy, following emails revealed in the Epstein Files that allegedly suggest he shared classified information with his convicted pedophile friend.

Behind the Bars

An unmarked police vehicle was seen leaving the property roughly half an hour later. Shortly after, another police car—and a vehicle believed to be carrying Andrew's security team—also left Sandringham.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains in custody. "The man remains in police custody at this time," the spokesman said. However, the force would not confirm where Andrew, who is celebrating his birthday today, had been taken.

The force, which covers the area around Andrew's former residence at Royal Lodge, also carried out a search at a separate property in Berkshire.

Norfolk Police said they were assisting Thames Valley Police with the investigation, but stopped short of confirming whether any of their police stations were being used by detectives to question Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier this month, Andrew was formally reported to Thames Valley Police over allegations of misconduct in public office. The complaint was filed by an anti-monarchy campaigner after claims surfaced that the former royal had shared sensitive trade-related documents with Jeffrey Epstein.

Under the Official Secrets Act, trade envoys are legally required to keep details of their official work confidential—even after they leave their post.

More Trouble

Thames Valley Police confirmed they are in discussions with prosecutors as they consider whether the case should move forward as a formal criminal investigation. Asked about Andrew voluntarily cooperating with police, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was blunt, saying that "nobody is above the law."

"I think that's a matter for the police," he told the BBC on Thursday.

"They will conduct their own investigations, but one of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law and nobody is above the law."

Andrew was first investigated over long-standing allegations made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with him on three occasions, beginning when she was 17. She alleged the meetings were arranged by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has consistently denied the accusations and was never criminally charged. However, he later agreed to pay millions of pounds to Giuffre as part of a civil settlement, while maintaining his innocence.

The scandal severely damaged his public standing. He stepped back from royal duties and lost his honorary titles amid scrutiny over his close ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

In the years since, Andrew has repeatedly faced calls to testify about his relationship with Epstein before a United States Congress committee, though he has so far not done so.