Robert Dorgan: Chilling Details Emerge About Rhode Island Trans Shooter as Motive Remains Unclear

Robert Dorgan did not say a word before opening fire at a high-school hockey game in Rhode Island, killing his son and his former wife, and pumping bullets into her parents, authorities said. The deadly rampage unfolded in front of shocked spectators, with investigators later revealing the suspect showed no visible emotion or warning before carrying out the violence.

The night was meant to be a joyful, memorable occasion for the players and their families. It was the team's "senior night," a celebration honoring students from the class of 2026, with families invited onto the ice to share in a special pregame ceremony recognizing their achievements, before hell broke loose.

Chilling Revelations

"There was no indication that there was going to be violence. This individual had gone to many hockey games in the past," Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters, calling the brutal attack "a domestic violence incident."

Goncalves said Dorgan, 56, a transgender, was carrying a Glock 10mm and a SIG Sauer P226 during what officials described as a "very targeted attack" at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Monday afternoon.

"To have virtually a complete family shot and several killed, I just can't imagine what those families are going through," said Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee on Tuesday.

Authorities said the shooter's exact motive remains unclear, but investigators believe he was driven by intense and deadly anger toward his own family.

Security video from inside the arena shows Robert Dorgan — dressed in women's clothing — entering the building, leaving shortly afterward, and then coming back again. It was after his return that he pulled out his weapon and began firing.

Shocking Scenes

Goncalves said Dorgan had been inside the arena "for quite some time" before the violence erupted, adding that nothing about his behavior raised concern before the shooting began. Once the gunfir

e started, three bystanders rushed in and managed to subdue Dorgan, according to police.

During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a second gun and fatally shot himself.

Donald Grebien later praised the civilians who intervened, saying their quick thinking and courage were selfless acts that "saved lives."

Both weapons used by Dorgan were legally bought, and he held a valid concealed-carry permit in Florida. Investigators have not yet determined whether that permit allowed him to carry a weapon outside the state, authorities said.

His former wife, Rhonda Dorgan, 52, and their son, Aidan Dorgan, 23, were killed in the brutal and senseless attack.

Goncalves said the three people who were injured in the shooting were Rhonda's parents, Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan, along with a close family friend, Thomas Geruso.

All three victims were reported to be in critical condition as of the latest update.