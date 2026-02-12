Who Was Jennifer Strang? Slain Mom of Canada School Shooter Jesse Strang Called Out Trans Hate in Old Social Media Post

The mother who was shot and killed by her transgender son in Canada had spoken out in support of trans rights, calling on people to stop "spewing bulls–t" online and show more understanding instead in a resurfaced Instagram post.

Jennifer Strang, the mother of 18-year-old Jesse Van Rotselaar, described herself as a "conservative-leaning libertarian" and shared a heated, profanity-laced message on Instagram in July 2024--less than two years before her son carried out the attack on Tuesday, killing eight. Strang hit back at critics online, warning that hateful language can drive transgender children toward suicide and saying that spreading that kind of rhetoric only makes people look "dumb."

Not Even Sparing His Mom

"As a conservative leaning libertarian who lives in the north and loves living in a small town. I really hope the hate I see online is just bored old people and not true hatred," Strang wrote, urging people to "evolve" and "do better and educate yourself before spewing bull—t online.

"I normally don't say anything and I normally don't go on s–tbook to see the keyboard warriors and I know I can't control everything or shield my kids from everything but please for the love of f–k can you get your sh–t together so we don't have to bring our kids up in a world full of hatred.

"Do you have any idea how many kids are killing themselves over this kind of hate. Please STOP the bulls–!"

Her son, Jesse, an 18-year-old former student, began the deadly rampage Tuesday afternoon at a private home in the quiet rural town of Tumbler Ridge. He then went on to carry out the attack at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where authorities say he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said six victims were found dead inside the school. The bodies of Van Rotselaar's mother, 39, and his 11-year-old stepbrother were later discovered at a nearby home.

Disturbing Past

Images that later surfaced paint a troubling contrast: in some, the teenager appears quiet and withdrawn while celebrating a birthday or sharing a meal with family; in others, he is seen smiling as he holds an assault-style rifle.

Van Rootselaar was known to use his mother's surname, Strang, in social settings and at school. He was formally identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Wednesday, who said he was described as a woman.

Police said Jesse began identifying as female at the age of 12 and noted that officers had responded to multiple incidents at his home over the years related to his mental health. Authorities also revealed that he stopped attending school at 14 and was, at one point, and even had to be apprehended for a mental health assessment under Canada's mental health laws.

"Police have attended that residence in the past, approximately a couple of years ago, where firearms were seized under the Criminal Code," said Dwayne McDonald, Deputy Commissioner of British Columbia RCMP.

"I can say that at a later point in time, the lawful owner of those firearms petitioned for those firearms to be returned, and they were."

Jennifer did not have a valid firearms license at the time she died. Van Rootselaar was living in the home with three other relatives, according to sources. People who knew him described him as a quiet, withdrawn teenager who often kept to himself, usually sitting alone off to the side.