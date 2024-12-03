Ex-NYC Model Confessed to Cheating, Feared Divorce, and Killed Husband in Luxury Condo Murder-Suicide

A former New York City model, Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, fatally shot her husband, Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, before taking her own life in their Hallandale Beach condo near Miami last week. The shocking murder-suicide left their family grieving and searching for answers.

Arben "Benny" Krasniqi, Pajtim's brother, revealed Sabrina feared her husband would divorce her after she admitted to infidelity. Benny described Sabrina's escalating guilt and inability to cope with the situation, leading to the tragic act. "She couldn't handle it and made a selfish decision, taking my brother along with her," he said.

The incident occurred on the balcony of the couple's luxurious 45th-floor condo just after midnight. Pajtim, a day trader known for his brilliance in real estate and cryptocurrency, was shot five times before Sabrina turned the gun on herself. Hallandale Beach police responded after a gunfire detection system alerted them. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage of the crime scene revealed bullet holes in a glass door and pools of blood. A teddy bear and a box of roses sat inside the condo, hinting at a seemingly normal domestic life. Despite warning signs about Sabrina, the family never imagined such a tragedy. "They seemed in love," Benny said. "We never thought it would come to this."

Pajtim, born and raised in The Bronx, was deeply devoted to his family. His eldest sister, Ardiana, described him as a unifying force who always visited every relative during trips back to New York. "That's why everyone loved him," she said. Another sister, Albana Krasniqi Munrett, added, "He treated our mom like gold."

The family is now struggling to cope with the loss of a man they describe as loving, intelligent, and ambitious. Benny recalled Pajtim's resilience following a motorcycle accident five years ago. Doctors had recommended amputating his leg, but Pajtim endured 16 surgeries and rehab to save it. "He beat all the odds," Benny said, tearfully remembering his brother's strength.

Pajtim's nephew, Arber Gashi, shared a heartfelt tribute, calling him a source of joy and love. "He found happiness in the simplest moments and reminded us that life is worth celebrating," he wrote.

Sabrina, originally from Queens, worked as a model before moving to Florida with Pajtim two years ago. She was once featured in a television segment, but her glamorous past contrasts sharply with the violent end to her life and marriage. Benny expressed deep anger at Sabrina's actions. "She took away someone irreplaceable," he said. "I wish I had told him he was my hero."

This tragedy highlights the fragility of relationships and the devastating impact of unaddressed guilt and mental health struggles. The family hopes their story serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help before it's too late.