Anna Paulina Luna: Florida Rep. Speaks Out after Years-Old Video of Her in MAGA Swimsuit Goes Viral [WATCH]

As a video of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna in a MAGA swimsuit spread across social media on Wednesday, the Republican congresswoman claimed the footage proves she is "biologically a woman." The video shows the Florida Republican flaunting her figure in a blue one-piece swimsuit adorned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again.'

She completed the look with white knee-high socks, a style that gained popularity among conservative social media users during the summer of 2016. The swimsuit, which became popular among conservatives nationwide, was available for purchase online at a price of $39.95. The swimsuits have since been a hot property with Republicans and sold thousands of pieces.

Giving a Message

"I'm confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA," Luna wrote on X as the video resurfaced on Wednesday.

"I was also in featured by sports illustrated and MAXIM. Designed swimsuits and women's shirts," she added in a follow-up tweet.

The video appeared to have gone viral after being shared by X user Phillips Holz.

"Anna Paulina Luna should be working at my local Hooters, NOT in Congress!" Holz wrote.

The swimsuit video sparked both praise and criticism, with some X users calling Luna the "hottest member of Congress."

"[Luna] single-handedly bringing back Women Crush Wednesday," Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife Ginger Gaetz wrote on X, along two other beach shots of Luna.

"Anna Paulina Luna is a married congress woman with children and still can't help but dishonor her family and the country by stripping down half naked for the world to see. Please don't claim she's a Christian either," a Christian activist Morgan Ariel wrote on X

"Holy Anna Paulina Luna MAGA WOMEN ARE THE HOTTEST ON THE PLANET," wrote an X user by the name of MAGA Elvis.

"I don't understand your point. Anna Paulina Luna is better at her job than most members of Congress and she's fighting for your right not to be suppressed and censored by the federal government," wrote back activist Ian Cheong.

Breaking the Internet

Luna became the 12th member of Congress to give birth while in office when she had her son in August 2023. The 35-year-old brunette, who was a social media influencer before her congressional career, joined the House in 2023 and became a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus.

In Congress, she has promoted several bold and seemingly unconventional proposals, including requiring lawmakers who support military aid to Ukraine to fight on the front lines against Russia and calling for the arrest of Attorney General Merrick Garland for not providing audio from the Biden special counsel interview.

Luna served in the US Air Force from 2009 to 2014 and also worked as a model, appearing on Sports Illustrated's website in 2013 and as a swimsuit model in Maxim magazine in 2014.

She told DailyMail.com in June that she learned of the rarely used House procedure, inherent contempt, while on bedrest after her son's birth. Inherent contempt, last employed in 1934, could have resulted in Garland's arrest for non-compliance with a Senate subpoena.